Braintree and Iceland's AGR bring inventory intelligence to SA businesses

Braintree and AGR – the intelligence layer for your inventory. (Image source: Braintree)

Braintree, one of nine Microsoft Managed Partners in South Africa, has partnered with AGR, the Reykjavik-based inventory optimisation and demand planning company, to bring more than 20 years of forecasting and replenishment intelligence to inventory-heavy businesses across southern Africa.

The partnership introduces the AGR platform as an intelligence layer that sits on top of existing ERP foundations. It removes the need for rip-and-replace with a low implementation risk and a rapid go-live of as little as a week. AGR is ERP-agnostic and works perfectly alongside Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, Finance and Operations, GP, NAV, legacy Dynamics systems, Sage and Syspro. For companies still reliant on GP or NAV, the intelligence arrives before the migration.

“AGR fixes a real operational challenge for our customers and helps fund the move to a modern platform with the efficiencies it delivers,” says Craig Fidler, VP of Business Applications at Braintree Technologies. “The partnership provides a low-risk way to free capital and grow.”

The solution arrives at a time margins are tight and lead times volatile. The cheapest capital most inventory companies can raise is the cash already tied up in overstock. At the same time, running out of best sellers loses sales that could have been banked. These lost sales are revenue that would have justified holding stock in the first place. Static minimum or maximum rules also do not allow for the company to adjust for seasonality or promotions and the result is too much stock left on slow lines and too little on the fast ones.

"South Africa's wholesalers, retailers and manufacturers face exactly the inventory challenges AGR was built to solve," said Finnur Bragason, Sales Director at AGR, who has spent 18 years with the company. "With more than 400 customers worldwide and over 20 years of experience, we are proud to bring that intelligence to the market with a partner as trusted and locally established as Braintree."

The offer is framed around the key outcomes of freeing capital, seeing demand and funding the future. AGR right-sizes inventory, freeing the working capital trapped in slow-moving stock, and forecasts demand by channel, product and location. The system removes reliance on spreadsheets and automates the ordering process, reducing manual workloads by up to 80%.[3] The system’s ability to run on top of existing systems allows for the business to achieve measurable cost savings and efficiencies that allow for it to plan ahead and fund the move to a modern ERP platform.

AGR customers have already seen the benefits of the platform with Newitts, a UK-based online sporting equipment retailer, cutting stock by 15% with payback inside six months,[1] and Regal Wholesale improving service levels from 82% to 92% since implementing the solution.[2]

AGR is already live and working in South Africa, at Matumi Fresh Group, a joint Braintree and AGR customer, and at The Pro Shop, an AGR customer. At Matumi Fresh Group, Braintree runs the Dynamics ERP and AGR runs on top of it, creating a proof point for the model that the partnership is bringing to the South African market.

Nicholas Wood, General Manager, Matumi Fresh Group, said: "Since implementing AGR, our purchasing process has genuinely transformed. The forecasting capability has been transformative in giving us confidence in those numbers, and the scheduled automated orders pushing straight back into our ERP have been a complete game changer. We are really glad our partners at Braintree recommended AGR. We could not be happier."

Braintree brings the local implementation and support. The company has grown 220+ South African businesses over 10+ years, with 100+ certified professionals across business applications, modern workplace and Azure. Stock smart. Grow smart.

Book a working-capital review with Braintree at https://www.braintree.co.za/solutions/agr-inventory-intelligence/?utm_source=pr-itweb&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=agr-braintree&utm_content=pr-launch-iceland-sa

Sources

[1] AGR customer case study, Newitts: 15% less stock and payback within six months. https://www.agrinventory.com/cases/newitts/

[2] AGR customer case study, Regal Wholesale: service level from 82% to 92%. https://www.agrinventory.com/cases/regalwholesale/

[3] AGR, automation of routine ordering and replenishment tasks, up to 80% less manual work. https://www.agrinventory.com/

[4] AGR customer count as confirmed by AGR to Braintree, 18 August 2026.