Breakthrough Acumatica Cloud ERP 2025 R2 release to help revolutionise manufacturing

Devon Rimmington, Director at Brilliant Cloud.

Acumatica announced the general availability of its highly anticipated 2025 R2 release, an AI-first Cloud ERP designed for the modern mid-market business seeking to accelerate productivity and secure a future-proof platform. This release integrates intelligence directly into operational workflows, transforming the system from a passive record-keeper into a proactive, adaptive business engine.

Devon Rimmington, Director at Brilliant Cloud, a Gold Certified Acumatica business partner in South Africa, says: “Any manufacturer or distributor looking to modernise their entire operations should be prioritising Acumatica,” he says.

AI Studio is the centrepiece of this release, a revolutionary no-code toolkit that empowers core business users (finance, operations, sales), not just developers, to rapidly build secure, customised intelligent workflows to suit any environment. Users can automate routine tasks like drafting notes or updating sales orders in seconds, eliminating manual data entry.

“With the latest release, Acumatica gives organisations real flexibility with AI Studio, a low-code/no-code platform for building customisable intelligent workflows to suit each organisation’s specific environment. This will meet growing local demand for AI capability that is flexible, secure and compliant. Importantly, the AI features aren’t siloed: Acumatica Cloud ERP 2025 R2 allows you to deploy AI across the end-to-end environment and get a more holistic view of what's happening throughout the business.”

Rimmington says the new release is led by AI Studio to automate workflows, with a re-imagined modern user interface, improved dashboards and report design capabilities. Acumatica Cloud ERP 2025 R2 features streamlined web and mobile layouts, robust filters and quick-access buttons to simplify every interaction and boost efficiency. Users can define fields and personalise screens and dashboards for every role, with personalised permissions down to specific user logins, parameters and widgets for each dashboard.

“The new interface has a far more modern look and feel – something people may not consider vital, but it makes a significant difference to the overall user experience. When the solution is visually appealing, it does make a big difference with regards to users wanting to work with the solution and navigate through its features. In addition, its redesigned dashboard engine now gives you more responsive dashboards and lets you access the information you need in real-time,” he says.

The new release also offers powerful pivot table views that work directly within Generic Inquiries, eliminating the need for spreadsheet exports and supporting more informed business decisions. Data retrieval is transformed with intuitive quick filters and advanced filter builders that reduce search time by up to 70%.

For the manufacturing sector specifically, Acumatica Cloud ERP 2025 R2 includes tools to enhance visibility, compliance and efficiency across the manufacturing life cycle, connecting everything from inventory, accounting, sales, customer service and financial reporting. Its features include complete schedule visibility across related or linked production orders, enhanced lot and serial tracking, and AI-powered anomaly detection to detect costly manufacturing issues. Streamlined bill of materials cost roll-ups eliminate manual effort, while unified transaction processing delivers real-time costs.

Rimmington says: “To truly stay competitive for the next decade, businesses must choose a future-proof platform built for unlimited growth, not maintenance. We believe Acumatica is that solution. It’s a future-proof platform with AI-powered automation and real-time insights.

“Because Acumatica is cloud based, organisations also benefit from not having to worry about disaster recovery and making backups, as they would with an on-premises solution, as well as having more affordable access to groundbreaking technologies like the latest AI and flexible consumption-based licensing model,” he concludes.