Breakthrough partnership set to boost rural economic development

Empowering the next generation: Candidates at the newly launched CAPACITI satellite hub in Hazyview, ready to embark on their journey towards sustainable careers in tech.

As South Africa grapples with a youth unemployment rate of over 45.5%, CAPACITI, a leading tech career accelerator, is expanding its impact by launching a new satellite hub in Hazyview, Mpumalanga, in partnership with Good Work Foundation.

This collaboration seeks to tackle youth unemployment by leveraging each stakeholder’s proven track record in training and skills development for the tech industry. At the heart of this initiative is the crucial funding that CAPACITI secured from the National Treasury Jobs Fund.

Understanding that successful economic growth requires both skills development and local economic activity, which can serve as a demand and absorption partner, CAPACITI has partnered with Good Work Foundation to address the youth unemployment crises, and subsequently create economic growth within Hazyview and surrounding areas.

The Jobs Fund's support enables CAPACITI to extend its impact in marginalised communities like Hazyview, making a significant contribution to accelerating technology careers for young South Africans, particularly in rural areas.

A momentous occasion to celebrate the launch of the CAPACITI Hazyview Hub, a new digital skills training facility that will empower the youth with digital skills. Pictured: Kate Groch, Good Work Foundation CEO; Fiona Tabraham, CAPACITI Chief Executive; Gugu Vilane, Project Manager at National Treasury Jobs Fund; and Nazeem Hendricks, Senior Finance Specialist at the National Treasury Jobs Fund.

The Jobs Fund's mandate is to stimulate innovation and investment in sectors that yield lasting economic benefits. By partnering with CAPACITI, the fund is fostering skills development and helping ensure local economic activity thrives, especially in provinces like Mpumalanga, where youth unemployment is critically high.

Fiona Tabraham, Chief Executive of CAPACITI, explains the importance of this venture: “Our data shows that 60% of our candidates are relocating to larger cities for employment opportunities. Instead of pulling these young adults away from their families and support networks, we decided to bring opportunities to them. By focusing on ‘Impact at Source,’ we aim to create sustainable, meaningful employment in communities.”

It takes a village to tackle such a critical nationwide problem. The value of this partnership will empower the community by harnessing CAPACITI's proven digital training model and connecting rural youth to Good Work Foundation’s unique ecosystem of learning and working, along with Village Up Impact, an established network of offtake partners. This will unlock a wealth of tech career opportunities for the region's under-utilised youth.

Kate Groch, CEO of the Good Work Foundation, expressed her enthusiasm for the collaboration: “We love this partnership because it aligns perfectly with our goal of creating local jobs for local people. Together, we are cultivating a new generation of skilled professionals who can contribute positively to their families, their communities and the broader economy of the country.”

Expanding opportunities in the digital economy

Over the past five years, CAPACITI has empowered over 4 600 individuals, generating over R337 million in salaries and creating thousands of job opportunities. This new hub in Hazyview aims to extend this success, fostering sustainable growth in underserved areas.

It is one of two satellite hubs CAPACITI is launching, with a second hub in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape. Together, these hubs will create a broader network of digital career opportunities for youth in key regions across the country.

CAPACITI’s innovative training model empowers youth with industry-relevant tech skills, creating pathways to sustainable employment in the digital economy.

In partnership with the Good Work Foundation, CAPACITI’s Hazyview hub is not just a local initiative, but a part of its broader strategic growth plan aimed at enabling a digital economy across Africa. Through inclusive, demand-driven partnerships and holistic solutions, CAPACITI and the Good Work Foundation are committed to empowering under-represented individuals and building lasting relationships that foster economic resilience.

For more information about the Hazyview Digital Hub and CAPACITI’s initiatives, please contact hello@capaciti.org.za.