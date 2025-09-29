BRICS foreign affairs ministers call for inclusive AI governance

Foreign affairs ministers in BRICS have urged inclusive global AI governance.

International relations ministers in the BRICS bloc have called for inclusive, globally representative governance of artificial intelligence (AI), under the United Nations.

This, they say, is to foster meaningful participation from developing countries.

The foreign affairs ministers held their annual meeting on the sidelines of the 80th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations in New York. The meeting was chaired by India in its capacity as the incoming BRICS chair for 2026.

In a joint statement, the ministers say AI should serve “for good and for all” − taking into account national policies, sovereignty, data protection, equitable access to resources and innovation.

They also encouraged leveraging AI to address social, economic, linguistic and cultural challenges.

“The ministers look forward to BRICS cooperation to help developing countries strengthen AI capacity-building,” reads the statement.

As AI advances, there have been calls to ensure these tech solutions resonate with audiences from Global South countries and meet diverse linguistic needs.

In July, leaders of the BRICS nations called for a global governance framework for AI that is inclusive, representative and rooted in the principles of sovereignty, development and ethical responsibility.

In the statement, the foreign affairs ministers also underscore the transformative impact of ICT on socio-economic growth and digital transformation in BRICS nations.

They reiterated support for a safe, open, secure and interoperable ICT environment, while advocating for global norms and legal frameworks to prevent cyber crime, malicious software, disinformation and misuse of digital technologies.

Highlighting the peaceful application of science and technology, the ministers reaffirmed their commitment to international cooperation in areas such as health, vaccine development, tuberculosis, antimicrobial resistance, nuclear medicine and traditional medicine systems.

They welcomed intra-BRICS initiatives, including digital health cooperation, vaccine manufacturing and knowledge sharing.

“Institutional development is a continuous and dynamic process that should reflect the group’s needs and priorities,” they say, noting the need to establish a common BRICS database to facilitate access to relevant documents and background information.