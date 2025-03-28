Bridging the divide, one gogo at a time

Leigh Gavin Jeffries, regional sales manager, Vumatel; Thando Mokoena, one of the trainers; Jane Simmonds, founder and executive director of goGOGOgo; Christina Mbiza (graduate) and her grandchild during the graduation ceremony in Mabopane, Pretoria last month.

Vuma and goGOGOgo are bridging the digital divide for older persons in SA, one gogo at a time.

For the past four years, through this partnership, both Vuma and goGOGOgo have been providing basic ICT skills training to Gogos with Vuma. Thanks to the Gogos with Vuma initiative, the senior citizens can now confidently send messages on WhatsApp, compose e-mails, advertise on Facebook marketplace and browse the internet, says Vuma.

Jane Simmonds, executive director and founder of goGOGOgo and iGOGO, an ICT programme started during COVID-19, says in a bid to bridge the digital divide, the organisation ran a pilot of iGOGO in Alexandra. This led to the relationship between Vuma and goGOGOgo, which then established Gogos with Vuma. “The primary goal of iGOGO is to promote household internet access to gogo-headed households so that gogos and mkhulus can access services to improve their health and life outcomes, as well as support online access to learning, education and employment platforms for the grandchildren they are raising."

Simmonds believes older people, and particularly older women, are among the most marginalised and invisible population in SA. She says goGOGOgo recognises the value of these older caregivers by amplifying their voices and working with them to improve the life opportunities of the children in their care.

“The Gogos with Vuma project provides an opportunity for older persons to be empowered, to learn, to understand and to benefit from the online space. By including them as the carers of children, this initiative contributes to the digital inclusion of children who might not have had online access due to a lack of resources.”

One of the seniors, Paulina Madia Matlou from Seshego, Limpopo, says the initiative has helped her life for the better. “The skills benefited me in a way that I now understand the internet without asking for help. I can now communicate with people through WhatsApp, Messenger, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc, using the knowledge I have.”

For Hellen Masha, who hails from Atteridgeville, Pretoria, the programme has helped her grow her atchar business. “I have improved my communication and it also helps me a lot in advertising my business. I communicate with most of my customers online. I no longer need to go to the bank for transactions, I can do it myself, and soon I’ll be able to do online shopping.”

Training and curriculum

Simmonds says the Gogos with Vuma initiative takes place over 10 days. Topics covered include how to use a tablet, how to be safe on the internet, banking, WhatsApp, e-mails, online shopping, how to download apps, video conferencing, Google Maps navigation and how to access online services and opportunities.

She lauds the trainers responsible for teaching the senior citizens. “They are young men and women who display patience, kindness and a great sense of humour. Working with older persons can be challenging, but working slowly, and with on-hand help and support, these older adults are soon swiping, searching and downloading away. The programme is designed to accommodate elders of different learning backgrounds and capabilities. It is also always custom-designed for every new community to emphasise their needs and internet use cases.”

Jane Simmonds, executive director and founder of goGOGOgo.

With the seniors becoming active online, it is also vital to teach them about cyber crime. Simmonds says this has been difficult to address with the continual development of new scams and online threats. However, she says the trainers spend a lot of time discussing online scams, giving examples and addressing how to avoid them. “Online safety in terms of personal safety is also addressed regarding cyber bullying and online dating scams,” she adds.

Last month, 36 seniors graduated in Mabopane, Pretoria, bringing to an end an era of having to ask their grandchildren for tech support.

During the graduation ceremony, Taylor Kwong, head of marketing at Vuma, emphasised the importance of digital inclusion: “Connectivity transforms lives. Seeing the gogos embrace technology and gain confidence in using digital tools is truly inspiring. We’re just glad to be able to open doors to new opportunities for these women. We love that we are also keeping families connected and ensuring that no one is left behind in the digital age.”

One of the graduates, Christina Mbiza, said: “When I first heard about the training, I wasn’t sure if I could learn. But now, I can send texts, browse the internet and stay in touch with my family, no matter how far away they are. Having this knowledge makes me feel part of the modern world.”

Gogos with Vuma has produced 178 graduates across the country.