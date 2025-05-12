Bridging the gap between design and development

Wouter Jacobs, senior designer and mentor at Retro Rabbit.

Using Agile methodologies, which are intended to bridge the historic gap between design and development, is not always a guarantee of a successful outcome.

Project teams may still struggle if organisations apply a hybrid ‘Wagile’ approach that leaves gaps in communication, or if a gap remains between the ultimate product owner and the design and development teams.

Implementing a successful development project depends on three parties − designers, developers and the product owners − working closely together in an Agile, iterative way to deliver value faster.

From Waterfall to Agile

Historically, a gap existed between designers wanting to design impressive user experiences, and developers who needed to build those designs within the limited timelines available. Building products in a Waterfall framework was inefficient, and led to a lot of frustration, increased costs and time wasted.

When Agile came into the mix, it led to closer collaboration and more efficiency, with designers, developers and business stakeholders all taking part in the conversation from the outset and building value in an iterative way.

Bringing designers and developers together early in the development and design stage ensures they are all on the same page and that developers have an opportunity to give feedback to designers in terms of feasibility. They may consider: ‘Can we actually build what you're asking us to build?’

It also offers an opportunity for designers to better understand how developers build what they design so that they can start keeping the developer in mind and take a systems approach to designing interfaces.

The Agile approach means teams can deliver smaller chunks of value faster than they could using a Waterfall approach. The entire product might not be completed in phase one based on the overall requirements, but teams can agree to deliver the most valuable portion first, and the rest later.

Agile is now a well-established framework, but it's not set in stone. Organisations interpret Agile in their own way and may be flexible in how they adopt and implement it, depending on their strategy, resource constraints and timeline constraints.

Many large and small organisations adopt ‘Wagile’ − Waterfall disguised as Agile. One downside of this is that it can result in misalignment down the road and designers handing over the requirements to developers and moving on to the next feature or project, meaning they aren't available for consultation and collaboration if issues arise or updates are needed.

The triad of success

While Agile supports successful outcomes, I have found that delivering value requires more than close collaboration between designers and developers: the client is the crucial third leg of the tripod and must be closely involved in the entire process.

Whatever variation of Agile an organisation adopts, it is essential that a triad of collaboration is fostered between designers, developers and the client. If that communication breaks down, requirements can be missed or misinterpreted and expectations poorly managed.

In my experience, success depends on the client nominating one person as the product owner, who will work closely with designers and developers throughout the project. This product owner should understand the vision for the software and must be given the mandate to drive the progress, sign off on development sprints and be accountable for the delivery of this project.

When the client does not have a designated product owner, or is unavailable to give feedback regularly, there is a risk of delays, friction between the parties and even project failure.

All three parties making decisions together all the time breaks down silos and closes the gaps that can derail a project. When the triad collaborates closely in an Agile manner, expectations are better managed and value is achieved faster.

Designers and developers can demo a piece of work after each sprint, highlighting issues, recommending adjustments and ensuring the client is happy with the progress.

This close collaboration supports mutual understanding. The client may discover, after consultation with the development partner, that their initial vision isn’t feasible or that the project needs to pivot in a new direction.

At the same time, the design and development team will get a deeper understanding of the client’s strategy and long-term requirements.

I typically find that clients welcome a reality check and expert recommendations that take them as close as possible to addressing their business needs within their budget, while also ensuring they go to market with a solution they are proud of.

When the triad works well together, they may revise requirements or agree on a phased approach, starting with a minimum viable product and building on that over time to ensure value is being delivered at every stage, and the client's best interests are served.

I have consistently seen how effective collaboration within this triad transforms challenges into opportunities, ensuring success and meaningful outcomes for everyone involved.