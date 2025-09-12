Bridging the gap between NetOps and cyber security

Networks are the backbone of the business.

IoTXperts today announced its evolved focus on uniquely integrating cyber security with the network engineers handheld toolset. This helps businesses build resilient, secure and cost-efficient networks.

“Networks are the backbone of every business,” says Jeroen Dubbelman, Director at IoTXperts. “But with rising cyber threats, growing network complexity, expanding compliance requirements, network engineers require smarter tools to reduce downtime and risk.

"It does not stop here; they must safeguard network assets by detecting possible vulnerabilities before they become a problem. That’s where we step in, with NetAlly’s CyberScope.”

From network visibility to regulatory compliance – why it matters?

Following best-practice frameworks enables network engineers to:

Standardise practices, identify gaps against industry norms and strengthen security posture.

Proactively manage risks through vulnerability assessments, incident response and maintain business continuity. Following frameworks such as CIS (Centre for Internet Security) controls equips network engineers with practical guidelines to implement reasonable security controls and manage risks effectively.

Navigate to the IoTXperts website to download the network engineers guide: “Using CIS controls to bridge the gap from NetOps to cyber security for network engineers".

Why NetAlly CyberScope?

The CyberScope helps network engineers by:

Equipping them with a highly effective handheld network analyser, which is intuitive and versatile, helping cut repair time and costs.

Providing integrated cyber security testing capabilities, helping highlight vulnerabilities, reduce attack surfaces and boost resilience.

further building trust and value. Bridging the gap between network test and relevant cyber security.

“NetAlly’s mission is simple,” adds Dubbelman. “The handheld CyberScope helps the network engineer streamline the testing process while validating network security controls, protecting the enterprise and aligning with regulation.”