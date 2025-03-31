Bridging the gap: New Insights Report unpacks EdTech’s challenges, solutions for African classrooms

Injini’s latest EdTech Insights Report highlights the urgent need for more substantial evidence in EdTech, as many solutions lack rigorous evaluation to prove their effectiveness.

The report explores how language barriers and infrastructure gaps hinder EdTech adoption in South African schools despite its potential to enhance learning.

Difficulties in evaluation, language barriers and infrastructure are often cited as challenges that prevent. But this report unpacks how certain EdTech are addressing these challenges through innovative design.

Krista Davidson, Executive Director at Injini. (Image: Supplied)

While EdTech is often heralded as a game-changer in education, its real impact remains uneven – especially in low-income schools where accessibility barriers, infrastructure challenges and a lack of evidence leave educators and stakeholders sceptical.

In its third African EdTech Insights Report, the Injini Think Tank unpacks these concerns, critically analysing where EdTech falls short and how innovative solutions are addressing these challenges. The 2025 African EdTech Insights Report explores persistent roadblocks in South Africa’s EdTech ecosystem and highlights promising approaches that could drive meaningful change.

“These challenges are not new, but they continue to hinder EdTech’s potential,” said Krista Davidson, Executive Director at Injini. “For EdTech to drive meaningful change, it must be designed with the realities of African classrooms and communities in mind. This report is a crucial step in identifying what works, what doesn’t and how we can bridge these gaps to ensure EdTech benefits all learners.”

This year’s report is structured around three critical areas:

Generating evidence in EdTech

Many EdTech solutions lack rigorous evaluations to demonstrate their effectiveness. The report explores how some innovators in the early learning space are overcoming this challenge by using existing measurement tools or through designing localised assessments and iterating on their tools to measure impact. It also highlights the importance of balancing data collection with practical implementation to avoid burdening already stretched educators.

Bridging language barriers

In South Africa, the transition from home-language instruction to English in Grade 4 remains a significant hurdle for learners. The report highlights how EdTech can support teachers and parents in navigating this shift and improving literacy and engagement. With multilingual accessibility and culturally relevant content, EdTech has the potential to enhance language acquisition while keeping learners motivated.

Closing infrastructure gaps in schools

Many schools lack the digital infrastructure to implement EdTech fully. The report examines how some solutions are working around these limitations through community-driven models, teacher training and innovative deployment strategies. It also underscores the role of school champions and facilitators in ensuring the successful and sustainable integration of EdTech tools.

Beyond these themes, the report also sheds light on the broader systemic issues that impact EdTech adoption, including funding constraints, the role of policymakers and the need for stronger collaboration between educators and technology providers. By identifying these challenges and showcasing effective interventions, the 2025 African EdTech Insights Report is a valuable resource for educators, investors and innovators looking to create a more inclusive and impactful EdTech landscape across South Africa and beyond.

The full 2025 Insights Report is available here. It is for those looking to explore the complexities and opportunities within the African EdTech ecosystems.