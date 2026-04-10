Brilliant Cloud scoops key partner awards at Acumatica Summit Africa 2026

The Brilliant Crowd team on stage at Acumatica Summit Africa 2026.

Brilliant Cloud has been named Acumatica’s Partner of the Year 2026 for Africa, and Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) Champion of the Year 2026 at the Acumatica Summit Africa in Sandton.

Rahana Vally, Director at Brilliant Cloud, says winning the CSAT Champion of the Year award is particularly gratifying for the team, as it validates Brilliant Cloud’s ongoing focus on customer service excellence.

Brilliant Cloud has seen strong growth with Acumatica ERP, particularly in the manufacturing, distribution, construction, hospitality and retail sectors.

Devon Remmington, director at Brilliant Cloud, says: “We partnered with Acumatica some six years ago because we recognised the need for a new generation ERP solution to support customers who were outgrowing their legacy software. The Acumatica solution far surpassed what our customers were looking for at the time.”

Remmington notes: “With Acumatica, we are helping customers future-proof their businesses and move from ERP as a system of record to a system of intelligence. Acumatica is not just an ERP: it’s a platform that really allows us to adapt the software to the client's business processes, accommodating complex requirements. We do the POCs, map the processes and demo it with their data – in their business environment – to build trust. Winning the Partner of the Year award validates our work, highlighting that we are officially the top-performing partner for businesses looking to scale.”

However, Vally believes the CSAT award is even more significant for Brilliant Cloud: “This prestigious award is based on customer surveys conducted by Acumatica across its entire customer base. This demonstrates our commitment to being a trusted partner and consistently meeting our customers’ expectations. We don’t just sell solutions; we partner with our customers to understand their business and processes. This ensures our service levels remain consistently high after onboarding.

She notes that selling and supporting ERP solutions can be challenging due to their mission-critical nature. “Organisations require a partner who possesses an intimate understanding of the solution and the necessary deployment strategy to enable each customer’s unique processes and achieve the desired outcomes.” Vally emphasises the importance of expert knowledge and acting as a trusted business advisor to drive overall improvement.

“Winning both awards proves that our customers don’t have to choose between a high-growth market leader and a dedicated support partner.”

Brilliant Cloud is increasing its focus on helping customers utilise AI in their businesses. Remmington states: “Acumatica has AI capabilities built-in and we have invested in developing our internal AI skills and capabilities to help customers optimise these features. We are demonstrating the potential of AI and leading the way.”