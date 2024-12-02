Brilliant Link, Velixo partnership transforms reporting for SA Sage Intacct customers

Transforming reporting for Sage Intacct customers. (Image: Supplied)

Sage partner Brilliant Link, in partnership with reporting, budgeting and automation solutions specialist Velixo, is transforming reporting for Sage Intacct customers as they streamline their financial operations.

Darshan Naidu, Reporting and Analytics Manager at Brilliant Link, says the partnership addresses a gap that existed in the market for enhanced reporting capabilities for Sage Intacct.

He explains: “Brilliant Link’s reporting and analytics division supports all the products we offer. We have partnered with Velixo to offer best practice outsourced reporting, with automation and many additional features.”

Naidu says Velixo meets a need among larger clients and those with multiple entities, who need to be able to slice and dice reporting data, and benefit from live feeds. “With Velixo live feeds, you can just refresh data and produce results quickly and efficiently. You can analyse and restructure data, it’s user friendly and flexible, and it can resolve complex reporting issues. In addition, its use is not limited to finance: you can also do operational, sales and trends analysis, you can integrate other data such as forecasting, budgeting information.

“For us, the biggest benefit is ease of use in producing financial reports, refreshing data and pulling it from various sources more effectively. The partnership is a win-win for us and our customers and allows us to provide a more dynamic and fit-for-purpose reporting solution,” Naidu says.

“Naidu adds: “We went to market in August this year and have had huge uptake so far. Customers are seeing immediate benefits – for example, one has slashed time for complex VAT reports from three days to a few hours.”

Duffy Cohen, Velixo VP Sales and Customer Success, says Velixo is fast gaining traction in the South African market: “Originally, we started as a solely financial solution. Then we grew into projects, then we grew into objects, and being able to report on everything – that operational portion. The solution meets local needs and South Africa is now our fifth largest market of the 26 countries we have a presence in.”

He adds: “We have the ability to look at the levels of engagement with our solution and we're seeing that specifically in South Africa for Sage Intacct, the usage is high for each unique user. This means the number of individuals who sign up within a given month, the number of reports that they're looking at, and the depth that they're going into in terms of the functionality they're using within the solution itself. South African customers are also seeing use cases that potentially others are not seeing, and this may be because Brilliant Link is supporting them.”

Cohen says Brilliant Link is proving to be a key player helping grow Velixo’s local market and take the benefits of the solution to local customers. “They really understand the product in and out, so they can fully support our mutual customers and show value for customers. Our partnership also helps to elevate the product itself to meet the South African market's specific, nuanced reporting needs,” he says.

Enhancing capabilities

Velixo is consistently rolling out new functionality, Cohen says.

“We work to grow the product functionality so that we're ahead of the curve when it comes to being able to assist customers with their needs from a reporting standpoint,” he says.

“One recent enhancement was extracting Sage Intact attachments and combining them to our automated report distribution e-mailing tool. This delivered a very powerful and flexible substantiated billing solution to our customers.

“Another key feature we launched early this year is Universal Writeback for those customers needing to import data from Excel to Sage Intacct. This allows customers to push data from Excel into any screen within Sage Intacct, so they can update anything and mass upload data to Sage Intacct. For example, updating the due date of multiple AP Bills, or fixing missing or erroneous data for customer records in one go.

“The Brilliant Link team is really showcasing and highlighting these features and use cases in the local market,” he says.

Naidu says: “There are other solutions in the market, but I think Velixo meets the market requirements in South Africa right now, and its roadmap also addresses local needs. For example, there's a huge demand for automation in terms of preparing the data, so we do all the hard work and help customers prepare the pricing, but then they have to go to another template to import it. The new Universal Writeback function will create a good data flow to push the data back into Intacct. This would also be valuable for statistical data, for Intacct clients in the food and beverage, financial services and non-profit sectors. Another feature that will be welcomed in South Africa is the added level of security, because you want to be able to control who draws what data.”