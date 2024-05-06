Brotech digital finishing equipment: Adding dramatic value for label and packaging print professionals

In recent years, “adding value” has become the motto for business and commerce in general, and it’s nowhere more applicable than in the label and packaging print industry.

Today, these print and packaging service providers (PSPs) are spoilt for choice by a dazzling array of digital options to embellish, enhance and convert their customers’ products, thereby adding that vital visual value, as well as discovering new revenue streams for their own businesses.

Digital finishing and converting equipment itself is equally impressive in scope, as are the variety of original equipment brands on the market.

A barrier to entry, however, may be the high upfront costs for some of this equipment.

Brotech: A rising star in digital finishing and converting systems

Brotech is recognised as one of the world’s leading providers of digital label and packaging finishing and converting systems, designed to meet an endless variety of customer needs, speedily and affordably.

A measure of Brotech’s rise to prominence in its field is its status as an HP Indigo Global Partner.

Applications and substrates

Brotech systems are designed for the finishing and converting of all digitally printed labels for their successful application on glass or plastic bottles, containers as well as for various forms of packaging such as boxes, folding cartons or corrugated substrates. They are suitable not only for normal pressure sensitive labels, but also EAS, RFID, IML, tickets and tags, and new booklet labels.

Substrates include film, paper, pressure-sensitive material and light carton board. Other special type materials must be tested.

A full spectrum of digital finishing options

Brotech offers an extensive array of digital finishing and converting options, from simple UV coating, cold foil and lamination to more complex solutions like hot stamping, screen printing, RFID, turret rewinds and in-mould labelling.

In addition, Brotech solutions include digital printing label post-processing solutions and label and packaging testing solutions, ensuring customers have access to a full spectrum of tools needed for efficient and quality label production.

Dramatic time savings and cost savings

These quality-built products also boast quick set-ups and change-overs, and are modular, to allow for bespoke machine builds to match customer requirements. This speed and convenience, when combined with the highly affordable upfront equipment costs, represent remarkable savings for print shops, from beginning to end.

Impressive variety of markets

Brotech finishing and converting systems have been welcomed by a broad variety of label and packaging print professionals who enjoy their affordability, versatility, quality and rapid turnaround times.

These markets include food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetic and personal care, chemicals and agrochemical, electronic and electrical components, and label converting and flexible packaging.

Brotech, HP Indigo, Kemtek: An unbeatable combination

Kemtek is delighted to now distribute and support Brotech digital finishing and converting systems for label and packaging print specialists across southern Africa.

The products’ affordability, when combined with Brotech’s status as an HP Indigo Global Partner, and unmatched localised technical and after-sales services from Kemtek, represent an unmissable opportunity for digital print professionals to broaden their service offerings while dramatically realising cost savings across the board.

Find out more

For more detail on affordable and versatile Brotech digital finishing systems, and how they can greatly enhance your label and packaging service offerings and options, visit https://kemtek.co.za/prod_brand/brotech/ or contact Lorne Andersen on (+27) 082 8776 131 or e-mail at lornea@kemtek.co.za.