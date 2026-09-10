Brother genuine TZe tapes: Testing, testing 1, 2, 3…

Stringent, thorough testing is the bedrock for the long-term success of products and brands, from the research and development and prototyping phases to the finished article ready for launch.

Ongoing tests that deliver strong result are invaluable as selling points for resellers, sales reps, dealers, retailers and advertisers. It also brings peace of mind and confidence to the buying public, and reinforces brand loyalty.

For Brother TZe tape resellers in particular, this is a valuable sales tool. What follows is a synopsis of just one such testing regime.

Brother TZe label tapes’ genuine durability – tested to extremes

Genuine Brother TZe laminated labelling tapes have always been the subject of a battery of stringent quality and durability testing, both in-house and by independently commissioned experts. The following tests were conducted to prove one of their greatest assets – durability.

Brother TZe tapes' selected durability tests and results

1. Water and chemical resistance tests

Water and chemical resistance tests were conducted in three stages:

Stage 1:

Water and chemical submersion test

To test Brother labels against the effects of water and chemical immersion on Brother laminated TZe labels.

Test results

No change in the print quality – labels remained affixed to the test slides. (Even if any of the chemicals tested are spilled on Brother TZe laminated labels, a quick wipe should be enough to prevent any damage.)

Stage 2:

Water and chemical abrasion test

Brother TZe labels were aggressively and repeatedly rubbed with chemically infused cloth (100 turns).

Test results

The print quality of Brother TZe laminated labels was unaffected by being rubbed with various chemicals.

Stage 3:

Pure water and 5% sodium chloride (salt) solution immersion test

Brother TZe labels were affixed to stainless steel plates which were then immersed in pure water and salt solutions at 40°C to test their attachment qualities.

Test results

Even after 30 days immersed in pure water or 5% sodium chloride solution, TZe labels stayed perfectly attached and the print quality was unaffected.

Brother TZe label tapes are tested to extremes. (Image: Kemtek)

2. Temperature resistance tests

Whether consumers want to use Brother labels in freezing conditions or extremely warm environments, Brother labels have been designed to last.

Temperature resistance tests

TZe labels were attached to stainless steel and placed in a thermos-hygrostat chamber for three days under extremely cold and extremely hot conditions.

Test results

After three days at -80°C, no noticeable change in label adhesive or colour had occurred. After two days at +150°C, despite slight discolouration of the label, the text on the label remained completely intact.

Brother TZe label tapes are tested to extremes. (Image: Kemtek)

3. Fade resistance tests

Brother laminated TZe labels are designed to keep text clear and legible for many years.

Fade resistance tests

Various TZe labels were attached to stainless steel plates and exposed to simulated outdoor UV radiation for approximately 12 months.

Test results

The printed text on all Brother laminated TZe tapes remained unchanged and was perfectly legible.

Brother TZe label tapes are tested to extremes. (Image: Kemtek)

4. Oil resistance tests

The protective laminate top-coat on Brother laminated TZe labels ensures text is protected even when submerged or rubbed with oil. Oil resistance tests were conducted in two stages:

Stage 1: Oil immersion

Stage 2: Oil rubbing

Stage 1:

Oil immersion test

TZe labels were attached to glass slides and immersed in various oils at room temperature for two hours.

Stage 2:

Oil rubbing test

TZe labels were attached to glass slides and rubbed with oil-soaked cloths for 100 round trips.

Test results

At the end of both tests, no change to the print quality occurred, and the labels remained affixed to the slides.

Brother TZe label tapes are tested to extremes. (Image: Kemtek)

Resellers: Get the full report on genuine Brother TZe durability testing

Reports such as these provide significant ammunition for resellers to combat the threat of cheap, inferior imitations on the market. Strongly promoting the use of genuine Brother TZe products can help you avoid reputational harm, including warranty disputes, bad reviews and loss of custom.

For the full report on Brother TZe Label durability tests, including adhesion tests, plus charts and statistics, please click here.

Kemtek: A durable partner to Brother – contact Kemtek for more!

Kemtek has long been a key distribution partner for Brother TZe label tapes throughout its operational footprint, providing backup and advice to resellers.

For more information, call Quinten Dorman on (+27) 71 609 5416, or e-mail him at quintend@kemtek.co.za.