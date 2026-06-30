Brother labelling devices: Global leaders in field of electrical safety marking (including Brother in Action @ Kemtek)

Kemtek OEM principal partner Brother designs and manufactures a wide range of electrical labelling products and devices. (Image: Kemtek)

Labelling, as distinct from signage, is such a prevalent function in and aspect of every sphere of modern commerce and life that it’s often taken for granted.

The practice has a long history, with guilds in the middle ages, for example, labelling goods to show both their origin and contents. Usage grew most dramatically during the industrial revolution and mass product production along with the rise of literacy, while self-adhesive labels appeared around 1935. (Source: Mecalux Storage)

Electrical equipment labelling

While just about every packaged product – manufactured or farmed – comes labelled nowadays, there can be few areas where labelling is as vital as in the electrical field (no pun intended) where accuracy and safety are paramount, and non-compliance can have severe and even deadly consequences.

Brother Electrical Cable & Datacom Systems Labelling Devices from Kemtek

Kemtek OEM principal partner Brother designs and manufactures a wide range of electrical labelling products and devices, designed for electricians, datacom system and server room installers and similar professionals and distributed in our regions via our resellers. All of these products boast three-year warranties and 0.03% failure rates.

Brother PT-E110VP

An industrial labeller

The P-touch E110VP is a purpose built industrial labeller that is a must in any toolbox. It allows users to create long-lasting, durable and easy to peel labels in electrical environments. With dedicated functions to make common labelling tasks quick and easy, and with everything supplied in a hard carry case, it’s an invaluable tool for electricians and other professional tradespeople.

Brother PT-E310BTVP Pro

A professional quality labelling machine

The PT-E310BTVP Pro is a labelling solution designed for electricians, datacom system installers and similar professionals. Using ultra-versatile Brother TZe laminated tapes or HSe heat shrink tubes, it ensures that cables, conduits, switches and sockets are clearly identified with long-lasting, durable labels, and comes with built-in cutter and P-touch Editor 6.0 as standard.

Brother PT-E560BTVP

A labelling machine

The PT-E560BTVP is the ultimate labelling companion for electricians and network professionals. It prints up to 24mm wide labels fast, and features Bluetooth and USB Type C connectivity. Using ultra-versatile Brother TZe laminated tapes or HSe heat shrink tubes, the PT-E560BTVP comes with automatic (full and half) cutter, dedicated one-touch functionality and P-touch Editor 6.0 as standard.

Brother PT-E800T

An industrial tube and label printer

Get the job done with the robust Brother PT-E800T industrial tube and label printer for the professional. The printer is compatible with TZe tapes, the toughest laminated labels on the market, resistant to water, chemicals and harsh weather. It’s also the first industrial printer with twin engines. With just one machine, you can print on tubes and labels up to 36mm without the need to swop label cartridges.

Kemtek nationwide backup

Backed by Kemtek’s expert technical support and nationwide reach, you can count on us for more than just hardware – we’re here to partner with you for long-term business success. Product repair services across our operational regions are also provided as part of the deal.

Brother in Action @ Kemtek Initiative

The Brother in Action initiative through Kemtek Labelling & Auto ID Solutions is hard-wired to unlock more opportunities for resellers and integrators across selected African electrical, cable marking and panel ID product markets by plugging into Brother technologies.

This initiative empowers resellers to partner with their customers to improve their operational efficiencies, safety and compliance, labelling accuracy and legibility, asset identification, infrastructure management, traceability and much more.

To help resellers to better pitch Brother products to current and prospective customers, Brother in Action equips them with all the information they need about proven products as well as heads-ups up on upcoming ones.

The demo video below for the Brother PT-E310BTVP model is a prime example of the material on offer for resellers to further familiarise themselves with their products and sell them on.

Reach out to us for much more!

Contact Kemtek Labelling and Auto ID Solutions as soon as possible for more about our Brother products and reselling opportunities within South Africa and selected African markets, and to book a demo at Kemtek Experience Centre. And if you’re not a Kemtek reseller yet, why wait?

For all this and more, call Quenten Dorman on (+27) 71 609 5416, or e-mail him at QuentenD@kemtek.co.za