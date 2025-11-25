BSI becomes first certification body accredited by UKAS, RvA to deliver certification for ISO/IEC 42001

Delivering AI certification services against the backdrop of a growing audit market. (Image: BSI)

BSI has become the first certification body in the world accredited by the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS). This is in addition to its accreditation by Raad voor Accreditatie (RvA), in the Netherlands, to deliver AI certification services, against a backdrop of a growing audit market.

The dual accreditation provides confidence in the rigour of BSI’s work to certify against the world’s first international standard for AI Management Systems (ISO/IEC 42001) and its leadership in shaping trust, governance and accountability across the global AI landscape.

It comes as firms race to advertise AI audit services, raising questions of a ‘wild west’ of unchecked or unaccredited providers. Research published by BSI last month identified strong momentum behind AI adoption, with 62% of business leaders globally expecting to increase their investment in AI over the next 12 months, and a majority (59%) now viewing AI as essential to their organisation’s future growth. Already, more than one in four (26%) say their organisation is taking steps to align to ISO/IEC 42001.

Accreditation from both UKAS and RvA confirms to regulators, partners and consumers that BSI operates to the highest international standards of impartiality, competence and consistency in certifying AI management systems. The dual accreditation enables organisations to work with BSI to achieve certification for ISO/IEC 42001, demonstrating that their AI systems are developed and managed responsibly, transparently and ethically. BSI is also undergoing evaluation for other accredited services such as accreditation and designation as an EU AI Act notified body, in order to offer combined certification services to organisations requiring CE certification under the European framework.

ISO/IEC 42001 provides a comprehensive framework for AI governance that is applicable to both manufacturers of AI solutions and organisations embedding AI in their operations. It covers ethical, technical and organisational dimensions and supports organisations in managing the opportunities and risks associated with AI technologies.

Linda Moon, Director of Global Quality and Accreditation at BSI, said: “As AI becomes increasingly embedded in our everyday lives, ensuring its responsible, ethical and transparent use is essential. Being the first certification body accredited by both UKAS and RvA to deliver ISO/IEC 42001 certification is a significant milestone for BSI and for the wider AI ecosystem. At a time when the AI certification landscape is becoming crowded, we believe this will strengthen confidence among regulators, partners and consumers and reinforce our role in shaping trust and good governance in emerging technologies worldwide.”

This announcement is relevant to key markets, including the UK, US, China, Japan, the Netherlands and Germany, where AI adoption is rapidly accelerating. By achieving ISO/IEC 42001 certification through BSI, organisations can build stakeholder confidence, strengthen compliance readiness and embed responsible AI practices into their operations.

BSI’s dual accreditation for ISO/IEC 42001 highlights its ongoing commitment to supporting organisations worldwide in responsible technology adoption, ethical governance and risk management across the full life cycle of AI systems.

For further information, visit: https://page.bsigroup.com/AIgovernance.