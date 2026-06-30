Budding engineers showcase innovation at YEM hackathon

Curtis Nkondo SOS won the secondary school category for its Bio Spark solution. (Image supplied)

Fifty-five learners from primary and high schools in underserved communities recently showcased technology-driven solutions to real-world challenges during the inaugural five-day Young Engineers Movement (YEM) hackathon.

The hackathon was hosted by Johannesburg-based non-profit education and training organisation ORT South Africa, in partnership with JSE-listed industrial and engineering supplies firm Hudaco.

Throughout the week, learners immersed themselves in coding, engineering and design thinking under the guidance of industry mentors and facilitators.

YEM was established in 2024 to equip young people with future-ready skills needed to thrive in an increasingly digital economy, and to pursue education and careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields.

The hackathon culminated in an exhibition during which teams presented their working prototypes, explained their engineering process, demonstrated their innovations and answered questions from a panel of judges.

Winning teams received a range of prizes, including laptops, tablets, coding and robotics equipment, vouchers and other technology resources designed to support their continued STEM studies.

The hackathon recognised participants across primary and secondary school categories, with teams judged on the creativity, practicality and impact of their technology-driven solutions.

The primary school winner was Ebony Park Primary School for its Trash-to-Trash Segregation System, which enables learners to earn vouchers and discount points for recycling.

Curtis Nkondo SOS won the secondary school category for its Bio Spark solution, which converts organic waste into electricity.

Phumlani Primary School won the Audience Choice Award for its SSI Monitoring System – a system to monitor moisture and leaking pipes.

“As ORT South Africa celebrates 90 years of impact in 2026, initiatives such as the Young Engineers Movement reflect the organisation's continued commitment to expanding access to quality STEM education and creating pathways into meaningful careers,” says the company.