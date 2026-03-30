Young ECape innovators shine at SA Innovation Week

Young innovators presented technology and product ideas at the Eastern Cape leg of SA Innovation Week.

Young innovators from the Eastern Cape were showcased during the recent provincial leg of SA Innovation Week (SAIW) 2026.

SAIW was hosted by the Technology Innovation Agency (TIA), an entity of the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation, in partnership with the SA Innovation Summit.

The week-long programme included provincial events across the country and brought together government, researchers, industry players and start-ups.

According to a statement, the Eastern Cape leg was hosted in Gqeberha by TIA-supported innovation hub T3 Living Lab, which focuses on linking township businesses and youth innovators with enterprise development and technology support.

As part of the programme, T3 Living Lab hosted the Youth Technology Innovation Provincial Competition and a hackathon that brought together young developers, engineers and entrepreneurs to build solutions for digital inclusion, service delivery and community resilience, it notes.

Winning participants were eligible for grant funding of up to R500 000 to develop their prototypes, alongside mentorship, incubation support and possible commercialisation assistance.

The top 10 finalists presented projects spanning climate resilience, healthcare, agriculture, digital marketplaces and consumer safety.

The competition’s top-ranked innovation was Asaka Wear, a reusable sanitary solution made from biodegradable materials. Developed by Unathi Mashaba, from King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality, the product is aimed at providing a lower-cost alternative to disposable sanitary products, while also addressing environmental concerns.

Also in the top 10 is agritech start-upBatho Pele BioLoop Africa Farm, which operates a closed-loop system, converting organic waste into high-quality agricultural inputs for climate-smart food production.

Another is Veridate, which specialises in the design and development of mobile and cloud-based technologies. These aim to improve consumer safety, digital verification and compliance in underserved markets by detecting expired, counterfeit, or unsafe products.

“What we are seeing is a powerful shift from ideas to implementation,” says Wilhela Gie, centre manager at T3 Incubation Hub.

“Our role is to bridge the gap between potential and opportunity. Young innovators, particularly from township and rural communities, were not just identifying challenges but were building practical, scalable solutions.

“Platforms like SAIW give youth access to mentorship, funding and markets, which are critical to turning innovation into sustainable businesses that can create jobs and drive economic growth.”