BUI achieves 2025-2026 Microsoft AI Business Solutions Inner Circle Award

BUI has been selected for the AI Business Solutions 2025-2026 Microsoft Inner Circle.

BUI – an award-winning global technology consultancy delivering cloud, security, networking and managed services to mid-market and enterprise-level customers – has been selected for the AI Business Solutions 2025-2026 Microsoft Inner Circle. Participation within Inner Circle is based on sales achievements that rank BUI in the top echelon of Microsoft’s AI Business Solutions global network of partners. It’s widely acknowledged that Inner Circle members perform at a high-level by delivering valuable and innovative solutions that help organisations excel.

2025-2026 Inner Circle members are invited to the Inner Circle Summit in Spring 2026 as well as virtual meetings between August 2025 and June 2026, where they will have a unique opportunity to discuss strategy with Microsoft senior leaders and fellow Inner Circle partners, while learning more about the company’s roadmaps and future plans, establish strong executive connections and collaborate on best practices.

“We’re deeply honoured by this recognition from Microsoft,” says Ryan Roseveare, BUI Global CEO. “Our success is built on the trust of our customers, and this achievement reflects their appetite for AI-enabled transformation. We’re committed to helping organisations use Microsoft 365 Copilot responsibly and securely so they can empower their employees to work smarter and faster, and ultimately deliver better outcomes to their own clients.”

BUI offers a full spectrum of AI-driven productivity solutions built in a secure way around Microsoft 365 Copilot. The company’s services include Microsoft 365 Copilot readiness workshops, secure deployment, process integration, change management and user adoption programmes. “We enable businesses to harness Microsoft 365 Copilot’s vast capabilities while respecting data protection, identity controls and compliance policies,” says Roseveare. “We turn the promise of Microsoft 365 Copilot into real-world productivity gains.”

“Inner Circle partners are at the forefront of delivering transformative business outcomes. They empower organisations to re-imagine productivity and unlock value, through Microsoft Copilot, Dynamics 365 and Power Platform,” said Peter Jensen, Microsoft AI Business Solutions Lead in Enterprise Partner Solutions. “These partners combine deep industry knowledge with innovative, agentic solutions to help customers modernise operations, streamline decision-making and drive sustainable growth. Their achievements reflect the strength of the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Programme and the impact of trusted collaboration in accelerating AI-driven transformation.”

Being chosen for the 2025-2026 Microsoft AI Business Solutions Inner Circle cohort is a milestone on BUI’s journey to fuel AI-driven transformation here in Africa and across the world, says Roseveare. “We look forward to working with Microsoft as we continue to deliver AI solutions that enable our mutual customers to become more agile, resilient and future-ready,” he concludes.