BUI applauds Samson Barasa Wanjala on Microsoft MVP achievement

Samson Barasa Wanjala is the first BUI team member to be accepted into the Microsoft MVP programme. (Image: Supplied)

Samson Barasa Wanjala, the first BUI team member accepted into the Microsoft Most Valuable Professionals programme, wasn’t always sure about a career in technology.

In his final years at St Mary’s Boys High School in Kibabii, Kenya, his main interests were Chemistry and basketball. Inside the classroom, he applied his analytical mind to complex chemical equations. Outside the classroom, he demonstrated his athleticism and leadership ability as the Shooting Guard and Captain of the senior basketball team. He knew that he wanted to go to university after matriculating. He knew that, one day, he wanted to work in a place where his natural curiosity would be welcomed. But he didn’t know which path to follow.

It was the counsel of a close family friend and mentor that gave him the direction he needed. “I received priceless advice from a man I deeply admire,” Wanjala recalls. “He was already successful in the local telecoms industry and spoke about his job with such enthusiasm. He was passionate about technology and its potential to help people, and he encouraged me to pursue an IT degree.”

A learning journey

In 2018, Wanjala enrolled for a Bachelor of Science degree in Telecommunication and Information Engineering at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology outside Nairobi, studying part-time alongside Albert Sitati, one of his classmates from high school and now a colleague at BUI. As a student, Wanjala was mindful of another recommendation from his mentor: to devote 40% of his energy to university and 60% to hands-on skills development. “I was fortunate to have someone in my life who knew just how quickly the IT industry was changing and, more importantly, who motivated me to develop relevant skills.”

Balancing the demands of university and his own online education wasn’t easy, Wanjala says, but he was determined to acquire as much theoretical and practical knowledge as possible. He immersed himself in Microsoft technologies, deepening his expertise in Azure and Microsoft 365, and earning certifications in areas like cloud architecture, compliance, identity, networking and security. It didn’t take long for peers to notice his thirst for learning – or to follow his lead.

“I was glad to see so many of my fellow students taking an interest in cloud computing and cyber security and I wanted to help them expand their skills and connect with other young people in these fields,” says Wanjala. The Resource Cloud Academy, which Wanjala co-founded with Sitati and a group of friends, the Young CISO Network, and the Azure Kenya User Group, were instrumental to his plan.

Paying it forward

“We started the Resource Cloud Academy as a platform for IT students to collaborate, exchange ideas and learn new skills before they graduate from university, but it’s evolved to become a hub for new cloud professionals as well as seasoned practitioners. Now it’s a vibrant community with a shared interest in the power of the Microsoft Cloud and cloud technology in general,” says Wanjala.

The Young CISO Network, which Wanjala supported as a Team Lead, gave him the opportunity to engage with aspiring and established cybersecurity specialists. “For me, having a mentor at a critical time in my life was a blessing. It made a huge difference to my learning journey and my career choice. As part of the Young CISO Network, I was able to serve as a guide to graduates and still learn from experienced CISOs, and that was a very rewarding experience for me.”

Today, Wanjala continues to inspire cloud enthusiasts as a Lead Organiser within the Azure Kenya User Group. “There are user groups like this all over the world and they’re designed to bring together IT professionals who are focused on Azure,” Wanjala explains. “Here in Kenya, we’re creating a diverse forum where anyone involved in the Azure ecosystem can learn and grow together. At the end of the day, we all benefit from being able to use the full range of Azure technologies effectively.”

The road to Microsoft MVP

After cutting his teeth at one of the largest ICT consultancies in Nairobi, Wanjala joined BUI as a Technical Presales Consultant in 2023. He was promoted to Technical Cloud Consultant within a year. “I’m based at the company’s Kilimani branch, but I work with customers across Africa and around the world,” he says, highlighting his recent work on BUI’s cloud architecture project for Omnisient and acknowledging his colleagues’ collaborative spirit.

“If you need someone to talk to, or bounce around ideas with, you don’t have to look very far. BUI is a place where you’re given the space to learn, to develop and to do the practical work that’s needed to grow your confidence and your technical skills.”

Wanjala's broad IT proficiency and passion for mentorship and community-building earned him a nomination to the Microsoft Most Valuable Professionals (MVP) programme earlier this year. When he received word of his success in November, he was modest about his achievement – even though he now ranks among the best of the best in the world.

The Microsoft MVP programme celebrates exceptional technical professionals who demonstrate not only deep expertise in Microsoft technologies, but also a willingness to share their knowledge with others. Microsoft MVPs are recognised for their roles as educators and mentors, and for their contributions in online forums and blogs and at conferences and industry events.

To become a Microsoft MVP, candidates must be nominated by an existing Microsoft MVP or Microsoft employee and then undergo a rigorous selection process that evaluates their technical proficiency, their leadership in the community and their ability to solve real-world challenges. Only a select few professionals receive this title every year, making it a mark of distinction that puts Wanjala in an elite group of approximately 3 000 active Microsoft MVPs worldwide today.

Leading by example

“Samson’s achievement is an inspiration to all of us,” says BUI Global Human Resources Manager Racquell Jones. “He has shown how dedication and a genuine passion for knowledge-sharing can lead to international recognition. We’re proud to have such a community-focused trailblazer on our team, and we extend our heartfelt congratulations to Samson on this considerable accomplishment.”

BUI Global Head of Learning and Development Cheryl Bronkhorst is equally pleased to see such an advocate for learning and coaching honoured in this way. “Samson’s commitment to professional growth and the mentoring of others epitomises what we stand for at BUI. His actions have touched so many lives in Kenya and created a ripple effect in the wider IT community. His Microsoft MVP status is well-earned and thoroughly deserved.”

As a Microsoft MVP, Wanjala joins a prestigious network of cloud professionals who partner with Microsoft to shape the future of technology. Has the news sunk in yet? “I’m still digesting it,” Wanjala chuckles. “It’s a great feeling to have your technical expertise validated in this way. It’s an important milestone after all my years of training and upskilling. But I’m prouder to be acknowledged for my commitment to helping others. That’s what fulfils me the most. That’s what makes me happy. And I want to pave the way for others to follow,” he concludes.