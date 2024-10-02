BUI champions global cybersecurity awareness campaign

BUI is proud to support Cybersecurity Awareness Month for the seventh year in a row.

BUI today announced its commitment to cybersecurity education by participating in the 21st annual Cybersecurity Awareness Month campaign. Founded in 2004 and held each October, Cybersecurity Awareness Month is the world’s foremost initiative aimed at promoting cybersecurity awareness and best practices.

Cybersecurity Awareness Month is a collaborative effort among businesses, government agencies, colleges and universities, associations, non-profits and individuals committed to educating others about online safety. BUI’s participation as a Champion Organisation in 2024 marks the company’s seventh consecutive year as a campaign ally.

“The digital landscape is constantly evolving, and with it, the cyber threats we encounter are becoming more sophisticated,” explains BUI Global CEO, Ryan Roseveare.

“Cybersecurity Awareness Month serves as a vital reminder that security extends beyond the realm of IT departments; it’s a collective responsibility that involves everyone. By increasing public awareness and equipping individuals with the right knowledge and tools, we can build more resilient systems that support both our personal and professional lives. We’re proud to once again support this global initiative, and we believe that our combined efforts will contribute to creating a safer online environment for all.”

From mobile to connected home devices, technology is deeply intertwined in our lives. Emerging technologies have many great benefits for society, but with these new technologies come new opportunities for threat actors to disrupt our online activities at home, at school and in our workplaces.

Cybersecurity Awareness Month aims to highlight some of the challenges that exist in the sphere of cybersecurity today and provide straightforward, actionable guidance that anyone can follow to create a safe and secure digital world for themselves and their loved ones.

The theme of Cybersecurity Awareness Month is Secure Our World, which encourages all of us to take four simple steps to improve our online safety:

Use strong passwords and a password manager.

Turn on multifactor authentication on personal devices and business networks.

Recognise and report phishing scams as quickly as possible.

Enable automatic updates to keep software optimised and secure.

Cybersecurity Awareness Month continues to build momentum and impact with the goal of providing everyone with the information they need to stay safe online. BUI is proud to support this important online safety awareness and education initiative, led by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the National Cybersecurity Alliance.

For more information about Cybersecurity Awareness Month and how to participate, visit cisa.gov/cybersecurity-awareness-month and staysafeonline.org/cybersecurity-awareness-month. And be sure to follow BUI on Facebook and LinkedIn for helpful #CybersecurityAwarenessMonth tips and resources throughout October.