BUI earns AI Platform on Microsoft Azure Specialisation

BUI has earned the AI Platform on Microsoft Azure Specialisation, recognising its ability to help organisations move AI into secure, governed production environments.

BUI has achieved the AI Platform on Microsoft Azure Specialisation, one of Microsoft's most rigorous and highly regarded credentials within its cloud and AI portfolio.

While the company is honoured to receive this specialisation, what matters most is what it represents.

This specialisation is earned through proven customer success, demonstrated expertise and independently validated delivery capability, assessed by an independent auditor against live customer deployments.

It reflects the work BUI teams are doing every day to help organisations move beyond AI experimentation and build solutions that are secure, governed, scalable and ready for production.

For customers, this achievement provides additional confidence that they are partnering with a team that has the experience, skills and proven methodology to help them unlock the value of AI while managing the risks that come with it.

Behind this recognition is an extraordinary team of specialists who have dedicated countless hours to helping customers navigate one of the most transformative technology shifts of our time. Their passion for innovation, technical excellence and customer success is what made this possible.

The security advantage

Many organisations are excited about AI. Almost all are asking the same questions:

Is our data ready?

Can we do this securely?

How do we stay compliant?

How do we control costs?

How do we move from pilot projects to real business value?

As a security-led Microsoft partner and a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), BUI approaches AI differently. The company believes that successful AI starts with a secure foundation.

The challenge is rarely the AI model itself. The real challenge lies in the platform beneath it. Data governance, security controls, access management, compliance requirements, operational oversight and cost management ultimately determine whether an AI initiative succeeds or becomes another pilot that never reaches production.

As Willem Malan, Chief Technology Officer at BUI, explains: “Customers rarely ask us to build the model. They ask whether their environment is ready to run it properly. That is the harder question, and it is where we do our best work.”

Turning AI ambition into business reality

To help organisations overcome these challenges, BUI developed its Secure AI Acceleration Framework.

The framework provides a practical, structured approach for organisations looking to transform AI from isolated experiments into business capabilities that deliver measurable value.

The framework helps organisations set a clear AI strategy and adoption roadmap, build a secure and governed AI foundation, address compliance and responsible AI requirements, and control Azure AI costs as they scale.

Rather than retrofitting security and governance later, these principles are embedded from day one. This enables organisations to innovate faster while reducing risk and building trust across the business.

The result is simple: AI solutions that move beyond the pilot phase and create real business outcomes.

“We built the framework because we kept having the same conversation,” says Malan. “A pilot works, everyone's pleased, and then someone asks who can see the data and what it will cost once it's running properly. Those questions are much easier to answer up front.”

Ready to move beyond AI pilots?

Many organisations have already started exploring AI. The challenge now is turning that interest into secure, sustainable business value.

Whether organisations are defining an AI strategy, establishing governance frameworks, preparing their data estate or looking to scale existing AI initiatives, BUI can help build the right foundation for long-term success.

Download the Secure AI Acceleration Framework brochure to learn how leading organisations are accelerating AI adoption while maintaining security, governance and control.

Alternatively, speak to one of BUI's AI specialists to explore how your organisation can move from AI experimentation to production-ready solutions that deliver tangible business outcomes.

In memory of Lodewyk van der Westhuyzen

This achievement belongs in part to a colleague who is no longer with us.

In the months leading up to the audit, Lodewyk van der Westhuyzen led many of the sessions that shaped how our team understood and built the AI work later delivered in customer environments. His willingness to teach, and the clarity he brought to complex design questions, contributed directly to the work assessed here.

Moments of celebration are exactly when contributions like his should be remembered. We do so with gratitude.