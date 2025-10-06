BUI earns Microsoft Copilot specialization

BUI has earned the new Microsoft Copilot specialization in recognition of its ability to help organisations succeed with Microsoft Copilot technologies and agentic AI solutions.

BUI, an award-winning global technology consultancy and Microsoft Solutions Partner for Microsoft Cloud, today announced it has earned the new Microsoft Copilot specialization in recognition of its ability to help organisations do more with Microsoft Copilot technologies.

The Microsoft Copilot specialization, introduced by Microsoft in July this year, is awarded only to partners with deep technical knowledge and a track record of customer success in deploying Microsoft 365 Copilot, Copilot Chat, Copilot Studio and agentic AI solutions. To achieve this milestone, partners must meet strict performance, skilling and customer reference requirements, including proven Copilot adoption growth, certified proficiency across productivity and security, and documented customer outcomes that showcase how Microsoft Copilot can transform business processes.

“BUI is one of the first Microsoft partners in South Africa to be recognised in this way,” says Dhiren Boodhia, BUI Group Governance and Compliance Manager. “Earning this specialization reflects our focus in recent years: helping customers make the most of artificial intelligence and AI-powered tools in the workplace. As more organisations embrace Microsoft 365 Copilot, we’ll continue to guide them through adoption while ensuring security, compliance and long-term business value.”

Building on a history of AI innovation

BUI has been at the forefront of AI adoption and innovation within the Microsoft partner ecosystem.

In 2023, the company was one of the few Microsoft partners invited to participate in the Microsoft Security Copilot Partner Private Preview. “We had the chance to gain hands-on experience with Microsoft’s AI security tool, sharing feedback that shaped its development. Today, we use Microsoft Security Copilot in our own Cyber Security Operations Centres to help monitor and protect our customers’ connected environments,” notes Boodhia.

In 2024, BUI was among the earliest partners to launch end-to-end advisory and technical services to support business and enterprise customers throughout their journey with Microsoft 365 Copilot. “From readiness workshops and licensing guidance to product enablement and training, we helped customers understand the benefits of the technology before deploying it seamlessly for them,” explains Boodhia.

Last month, the company was selected as a 2025/2026 Microsoft Inner Circle Partner for AI Business Solutions. This distinction is reserved for the top 1% of Microsoft AI Business Solutions partners worldwide. “And now, by earning the Microsoft Copilot specialization, BUI has reinforced its AI capabilities and cemented its position as a partner of choice for organisations that want secure, scalable Copilot deployments,” adds Boodhia.

Helping customers reap the benefits of Copilot

With its newly earned specialization, BUI is equipped to help customers fully leverage Microsoft Copilot technologies. By combining comprehensive technical skills with practical deployment experience, the company enables customers to adopt Copilot confidently, safely and at scale. BUI’s services span the entire Copilot journey, from strategy and readiness to adoption and optimisation, ensuring that customers gain measurable value from their AI investments.

to help customers understand the opportunities of Microsoft 365 Copilot, Copilot Chat, Copilot Studio and agentic AI solutions; define relevant use cases and business scenarios for their own organisations; and create roadmaps for AI in the workplace. Readiness and security assessments to help customers make sure their data is prepared, permissions are governed and compliance requirements are met before any Copilot technologies are deployed.

to help customers make sure their data is prepared, permissions are governed and compliance requirements are met before any Copilot technologies are deployed. Adoption and change management guidance to support cultural and process-related transitions that maximise Copilot usage and return on investment.

to support cultural and process-related transitions that maximise Copilot usage and return on investment. Extensibility and customisation support to help customers build tailored Copilot agents and integrations that extend Copilot’s value beyond Microsoft 365 applications into core business workflows.

Shaping new frontiers in business innovation

As organisations plan their next phase of digital transformation, AI will become a defining force, enabling intelligent, autonomous agents to streamline operations, automate complex workflows and extend the power of Microsoft Copilot beyond individual productivity. BUI is actively developing and deploying custom agents to help companies embed AI deeper into their business processes and unlock new opportunities for innovation.

This forward-looking approach is also central to BUI’s managed extended detection and response service, Cyber MXDR, where AI plays a pivotal role in strengthening cyber defences. By harnessing advanced AI capabilities, including Microsoft Security Copilot, BUI continuously analyses vast amounts of telemetry, correlates threat signals across hybrid environments and supports security teams with contextual recommendations and automated response actions. The result is faster detection, richer insights and a more proactive security posture in the face of evolving threats.

“When customers choose to partner with us, they can be confident they’re in expert hands,” says Boodhia. “We’re here to help them reap the full benefits of Microsoft Copilot, from boosting productivity in Microsoft 365 apps like Word and PowerPoint to surfacing insights with Copilot Chat. With this new specialization, we’re empowering people to use Microsoft Copilot, agentic AI and AI-powered tools in meaningful, secure and scalable ways,” he concludes.