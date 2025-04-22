BUI earns Microsoft Solutions Partner for Private Cloud designation

BUI is one of the first Microsoft Partners to attain the Microsoft Solutions Partner for Private Cloud designation.

BUI today announced it has earned the Microsoft Solutions Partner for Private Cloud designation, further solidifying its reputation for delivering secure, compliant, high-performance private cloud solutions tailored for modern workplaces.

This designation – newly announced by Microsoft and currently available by invitation only – is awarded to members of the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Programme that demonstrate deep technical aptitude, a strong track record of customer success and proven expertise in architecting, managing and optimising private cloud environments built on Microsoft technologies.

“Being recognised as a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Private Cloud really shows the strength of our people,” says BUI Group Governance and Compliance Manager, Dhiren Boodhia. “We met Microsoft’s rigorous criteria in three core areas – performance, skilling and customer impact – and that’s because we’ve developed and maintained a multifaceted team of cloud and security experts who care deeply about delivering private cloud solutions that help our customers achieve more. Between our technical capabilities and the results that we’re driving for business and enterprise organisations, this new badge feels like an important acknowledgement of the work we do every day.”

Responding to the need for secure, compliant cloud solutions

Despite the rise of public cloud adoption, private cloud remains a significant part of a modern, hybrid infrastructure strategy. As more organisations look to optimise their IT environments for mission-critical workloads, the demand for well-architected private cloud solutions continues to grow. For regulated industries in particular, such as healthcare, financial services and government, private cloud offers a powerful balance between flexibility and governance, enabling customers to pursue their digital transformation goals without compromising on control or compliance.

“Compliance is foundational to our approach on every customer project,” notes Boodhia. “From industry-specific regulatory frameworks like PCI-DSS to global standards such as ISO 27001, we build private cloud solutions that meet the highest benchmarks for data protection, governance and auditability – without compromising agility or performance. Our customers rely on us to help them create future-ready private cloud infrastructure effectively and securely.”

Empowering customers to innovate and grow

As one of the first Microsoft Partners to attain the Microsoft Solutions Partner for Private Cloud designation, BUI is among a premier group of technology companies with the capacity to support customers throughout their evolution with private cloud.

“For us, this designation is the latest milestone on our decades-long journey with Microsoft. But for our customers, it’s an indication that BUI is an experienced and trusted cloud partner,” says Boodhia. “When customers choose BUI, they’re getting a partner who’s been vetted by Microsoft. They’re getting a partner who understands the technical and operational nuances of private cloud environments. And they’re getting a partner who will ensure a structured, secure approach to cloud-powered business transformation. We’re excited to help local and international organisations innovate with clarity, speed and confidence as they move forward with the Microsoft Cloud,” he concludes.