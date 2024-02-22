BUI introduces new range of services to help companies succeed with Copilot for Microsoft 365

BUI is committed to guiding and supporting customers throughout their journey with Copilot for Microsoft 365.

BUI, an award-winning global technology consultancy and Microsoft Solutions Partner for Microsoft Cloud, today announced a new range of services to help companies adopt Copilot for Microsoft 365 successfully and securely.

While enterprise-level customers have been able to use Copilot for Microsoft 365 since November last year, it was only recently rolled out to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Today, the AI-powered productivity tool for Microsoft 365 applications like PowerPoint and Word is generally available to organisations of all sizes – and there is growing demand across industries.

Copilot for Microsoft 365 adoption with BUI

These services include:

1. Copilot for Microsoft 365 Readiness Workshop

BUI’s Copilot for Microsoft 365 Readiness Workshop is a three-phase engagement designed to give customers a comprehensive overview of Copilot for Microsoft 365, its capabilities, implementation requirements and governance and security frameworks. The workshop, presented by BUI’s Modern Work and AI experts, gives senior business development leaders, line managers and IT decision-makers an actionable roadmap for adopting Copilot for Microsoft 365.

2. Copilot for Microsoft 365 Licensing and Advisory Services

BUI provides licensing and advisory services to help customers maximise their Copilot for Microsoft 365 investments. With walkthroughs covering the Copilot for Microsoft 365 options in Microsoft 365 E3/E5, Office 365 E3/E5, Microsoft 365 Business Standard and Microsoft 365 Business Premium environments, as well as personalised guidance on licensing efficiency, BUI ensures the right product match for each organisation’s requirements and AI goals.

3. Copilot for Microsoft 365 Product Enablement Services

BUI offers tailored product enablement services to accelerate the adoption of Copilot for Microsoft 365 and help customers leverage the full potential of AI in the workplace. From best practices and strategies for productive usage to live demonstrations and in-depth training for end-users, BUI’s people-centric approach to skills development ensures that business teams are quickly empowered to improve their communication, collaboration and creativity with Copilot for Microsoft 365.

4. Copilot for Microsoft 365 Support Services

BUI’s technical teams can provide all necessary support services as customers integrate Copilot for Microsoft 365 into their business ecosystems. These may include setting up information architecture and cyber security measures, configuring user profiles, troubleshooting issues, addressing end-user challenges and monitoring Copilot for Microsoft 365 to optimise performance.

The future of work

“As early adopters of Copilot for Microsoft 365, we’ve seen its positive impact on workplace productivity for ourselves,” says BUI Global CEO Ryan Roseveare. “It’s a sophisticated tool that brings together your Microsoft 365 data in a relevant way for your specific needs… Whether you’re trying to draft an e-mail to a colleague or create a presentation for a sales meeting, Copilot for Microsoft 365 can help you – and it can help you right there in Outlook or PowerPoint, with content and context from your very own data landscape. We believe Copilot for Microsoft 365 is a game-changer for the future of work, especially when it comes to saving time, streamlining workflows and reducing digital overload.”

The research firm Gartner predicts that by 2026, more than 80% of enterprises will have used generative AI models or APIs and/or deployed generative AI applications in their environments – up from less than 5% in 2023. BUI has already observed a substantial increase in the market appetite for Copilot for Microsoft 365, notes Roseveare, and has launched its new advisory and technical services to help organisations implement the technology seamlessly.

“AI-powered tools are transforming workplaces everywhere and enabling people to achieve so much more,” says Roseveare. “We’re excited to show our customers what’s possible with Copilot for Microsoft 365. We’re ready to help them take advantage of its extensive capabilities. And we’re committed to providing the support they need to innovate and grow going forward,” he concludes.

