BUI launches Cyber Security Warranty – a first in SA

The BUI Cyber Security Warranty is designed to provide financial protection and response assurance for SA businesses facing serious cyber threats.

Global technology consultancy BUI is pleased to announce the launch of the BUI Cyber Security Warranty, a groundbreaking cyber security warranty designed to provide financial protection and response assurance for businesses facing serious cyber threats.

The BUI Cyber Security Warranty is the first of its kind in South Africa. It is available to qualifying customers in SA as part of BUI’s flagship Cyber MXDR managed extended detection and response service.

Customers using BUI’s Cyber MXDR service can now be protected by the BUI Cyber Security Warranty, which may be included as part of their contract. The warranty covers verified incidents like network security breaches and cyber extortion threats, and helps with recovery costs such as forensic investigations, data recovery, legal compliance, customer notifications and public relations.

“Security is no longer just a technical concern,” says BUI Global CEO Ryan Roseveare. “Very often, it’s a financial and reputational one as well. The BUI Cyber Security Warranty gives our customers added peace of mind by linking proactive defence with tangible protection. We’re proud to offer this as part of our Cyber MXDR service.”

Key features of the BUI Cyber Security Warranty:

Up to R1 million in cash or remediation services for network security breaches or cyber extortion.

Access to specialist expertise to assist with incident response, investigation, PR, data recovery and legal compliance.

To qualify and remain eligible for the warranty, Cyber MXDR customers must be in good standing with BUI and must meet and maintain core security hygiene requirements, including critical patching and alerting, password policies, secure backups, monitored firewall access and more.

The BUI Cyber Security Warranty is now available to eligible* Cyber MXDR customers in SA directly through BUI. “The security landscape is evolving every day and organisations need more than just protection – they need assurance,” says Roseveare. “This warranty reflects our continued investment in next-generation managed security services and our commitment to help customers prepare for – and recover from – modern cyber threats,” he concludes.

Contact the BUI team to explore the Cyber MXDR service and BUI Cyber Security Warranty:

Call (+27) 87 740 2400 or email sales@bui.co

* Terms and conditions apply