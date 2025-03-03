BUI opens fourth Cyber Security Operations Centre

Microsoft Country Manager for Kenya Phyllis Migwi (left) and BUI Global CEO Ryan Roseveare inaugurate the BUI Cyber Security Operations Centre in Nairobi, Kenya.

BUI is pleased to announce the launch of its new Cyber Security Operations Centre (Cyber SOC) in Nairobi, Kenya. The Nairobi Cyber SOC – powered by Microsoft Defender XDR, Microsoft Sentinel, Microsoft Copilot, and a range of custom tools – is BUI’s fourth such facility in Africa, and complements the capabilities of its existing South African hubs in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Welkom.

The inauguration ceremony was held in late February at the company’s Nairobi branch, where senior BUI leaders were joined by special guests Phyllis Migwi (Microsoft Country Manager for Kenya) and Rachael Ongalo (Head of IT at the KEMRI-Wellcome Trust), and a select group of business and technology professionals.

Hasmukh Chudasama, General Manager: East Africa at BUI, said the Nairobi Cyber SOC was the result of extensive planning and preparation. During his welcome address to attendees, Chudasama reiterated BUI’s mission to help organisations enhance their security and resilience.

“For Kenya and the broader East African region, our Nairobi Cyber SOC represents more than just advanced security: it’s an investment in local talent, skills development and job creation. We believe in Kenya’s potential as a cyber security leader, and we look forward to strengthening our partnerships with industry innovators and empowering the next generation of digital defenders.”

BUI Global CEO Ryan Roseveare, speaking before the formal ribbon-cutting ceremony, expressed his appreciation to everyone involved in setting up the Nairobi Cyber SOC.

“This new hub represents a significant milestone in our expansion within the East African market. We are committed to delivering tailored, localised security solutions that provide our customers with comprehensive protection and peace of mind as they adopt and embrace our world-class services.”

Yunus Scheepers, Service Delivery Manager: SecOps at BUI, noted that the Nairobi Cyber SOC offers local and regional organisations around-the-clock support from certified security experts. “Security is not only our job; it’s our passion. Our SecOps team is formidable, with specialists trained in both offensive and defensive strategies to ensure holistic security for our customers’ endpoints, networks, applications, workloads, e-mails and sensitive data.”

Sophisticated security for the future

Managing cyber threats is a major challenge for companies today. Cyber criminals and threat actors are executing much more targeted attacks, while IT departments are struggling with talent shortages, rising technology costs, and increasingly complex digital environments. With headwinds like these, individuals and businesses alike must prioritise cyber security, said Microsoft’s Migwi in her remarks to attendees.

“If you’re using technology, the first foundation is security,” observed Migwi. “Security should begin with me as an individual. What tools am I using? Do I understand them? Do I know how they interact with other tools? These are critical questions. One of the key benefits that BUI brings to its customers is helping them navigate these security considerations.”

Ongalo, who shared her experience as a BUI client, described how the BUI SecOps team has helped her organisation over the past three years. “It has been fantastic… The Cyber SOC has greatly enhanced our visibility, allowing us to detect and respond to threats more effectively. As a result, we’ve significantly reduced the risks to our organisation.”

The Nairobi Cyber SOC is fully operational, and BUI plans to integrate emerging cyber security technologies to ensure continuous improvement and innovation in the service of its customers in Kenya, throughout Africa, and around the world.