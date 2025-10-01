BUI promotes online safety as Cybersecurity Awareness Month Champion

BUI is proud to support Cybersecurity Awareness Month as a Champion Organisation promoting safer digital practices for individuals and organisations.

BUI is proud to announce its participation in Cybersecurity Awareness Month this October, joining a global campaign led by the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCA) to promote safer digital practices for individuals and organisations.

Now in its 22nd year, Cybersecurity Awareness Month is a call to action for everyone to take responsibility for their online safety. This year’s theme – Stay Safe Online – emphasises the importance of empathy, accessibility and shared responsibility in creating a safer digital world.

As a Cybersecurity Awareness Month Champion Organisation for the eighth consecutive year, BUI joins the collaborative effort among businesses, government agencies, colleges, universities, associations and non-profits committed to helping people protect themselves, their families and their colleagues from online threats.

“It’s important to remember that cyber security isn’t just the IT department’s responsibility; every employee plays a role in protecting the organisation,” says Calvin Kennedy, BUI Head of Customer Engagement. “When we speak to customers, we always stress that individual actions – like quickly reporting suspicious e-mails – can prevent major incidents. Awareness is key: when people know what kinds of cyber threats exist and what the warning signs look like, they’re better equipped to help keep the company safe.”

Building essential habits to improve cyber security

Throughout October, BUI will highlight Cybersecurity Awareness Month’s Core 4 security practices – four essential habits that can significantly reduce the risk of cyber threats:

Use strong passwords and a password manager.

Turn on multifactor authentication (MFA).

Update your software regularly.

Recognise and report phishing and scams.

“When security practices are simple and familiar, they become second nature to us,” notes Kennedy. “Technology leaders need to make good security hygiene feel like part of people’s daily routines rather than an obstacle. That’s why the Core 4 actions are so powerful… they may look like small habits, but together they make a big difference.”

Password managers take away one of the biggest risks with passwords: re-using the same one across lots of accounts. “They do make things safer, but they’re not foolproof,” warns Kennedy. “The password manager itself needs strong protection, and because these tools can also be targeted, you still have to be alert. It’s not a ‘save it and forget it’ solution – vigilance matters.”

Multifactor authentication is one of the simplest ways to stop attackers. Modern methods – like push approvals or passkeys – are designed to enable security without slowing productivity. “Make sure your end-users understand why MFA is necessary as part of your overall security strategy,” advises Kennedy.

Timely software updates should also be a priority for every business. “Most organisations don’t struggle because of a lack of security technologies: they struggle with getting the basics right,” says Kennedy. “Forgotten patches, misconfigured cloud environments and weak user access controls are still common gaps – and attackers know it.”

Phishing is a top security threat, but it’s evolving as attackers use artificial intelligence to refine their techniques. “With AI, the scams are cleaner, more convincing and harder to spot,” shares Kennedy. “We’re seeing more smishing (SMS phishing), more fake invoice scams and even social engineering on collaboration tools. Security awareness is more important than ever.”

New challenges on the horizon

Cybersecurity Awareness Month is a reminder that organisations of all sizes, across all industries, are at risk. Constant vigilance – not just in technology, but in the everyday choices people make about how they work and connect – is paramount. As the digital landscape continues to shift, there are new threats on the horizon, warns Kennedy.

“Deepfake-enabled fraud is likely to increase. Attackers are already using AI to mimic voices during phone calls and to generate fake videos that pressure employees into making urgent financial transfers. Supply chain attacks will remain a major threat, and we could soon see large-scale exploitation of AI tools themselves, from poisoned training data to automated cyber crime.”

The threats are growing, but so is our ability to handle them, concludes Kennedy. “Awareness, vigilance and consistent security habits are what keep organisations – and people – safe.”

As part of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, BUI will engage in a series of internal and external activities, including educational sessions and community outreach efforts. The company will also share helpful resources on its social media channels using the #CybersecurityAwarenessMonth campaign hashtag. By creating a culture of shared responsibility, BUI is proud to contribute to the broader mission of building a more secure digital future for everyone.

For more information about Cybersecurity Awareness Month, visit the NCA and CISA websites.