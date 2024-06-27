BUI wins 2024 Microsoft South Africa Partner of the Year

BUI today announced it has won the 2024 Microsoft South Africa Partner of the Year Award. The company was honoured among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

BUI wins for the second consecutive year.

“Winning the Microsoft South Africa Partner of the Year Award for two consecutive years signifies our exceptional commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction and excellence in delivering Microsoft solutions,” says BUI Global CEO, Ryan Roseveare, noting BUI’s 2023 accolade. “It highlights our leading role in the industry and solidifies our reputation as a trusted and reliable partner.

“Our managed extended detection and response offering, Cyber MXDR, is a comprehensive, end-to-end security solution designed to give customers robust protection and peace of mind,” adds Roseveare. “We leverage Microsoft Sentinel, Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Defender XDR, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, big data and custom playbooks to monitor and defend customer environments around the clock, while catering for clients with various security products and services. I’m thrilled to see the BUI team celebrated on the global stage yet again,” he concludes.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognise Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices and AI innovation during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honourees chosen from more than 4 700 nominations from more than 100 countries. BUI was recognised for providing outstanding solutions and services in South Africa.

The Microsoft South Africa Partner of the Year Award acknowledges achievements and innovations from a partner at the country level, recognising a partner that has built solutions and services on the Microsoft Cloud and had substantial growth in its customer base and revenue. This award celebrates successes and innovations related to cloud technology and entrepreneurial spirit, and highlights partner efforts in driving social impact.

“Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!” said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice-President at Microsoft. “The momentum generated by numerous AI and Copilot announcements this year fuelled innovation from our partners, enabling groundbreaking services and solutions to customers. I am inspired by the capability and creativity in our partner ecosystem and this year’s winners beautifully demonstrate the best of what’s possible with AI and the Microsoft Cloud.”

The 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced ahead of MCAPS Start for Partners, Microsoft’s digital event on 10 and 11 July. Partners will receive recognition at MCAPS Start for Partners ahead of in-person celebrations during the week of Microsoft Ignite in November.

Additional details on the 2024 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog: https://aka.ms/POTYA2024_announcement

The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at: https://aka.ms/2024POTYAWinnersFinalists