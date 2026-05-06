Building an intelligent enterprise requires managed data assets

Bryn Davies, CEO of InfoBluePrint.

For South African business leaders, data management maturity is no longer a luxury or a back-office IT function. It has become an existential requirement.

Organisations that fail to treat data as the infrastructure for decision intelligence are falling behind, as true maturity is now measured by trust, interoperability and AI -readiness rather than just polished dashboards.

Beyond compliance to value and reliability

For many large South African corporations, meeting compliance requirements such as the Protection of Personal Information Act was the initial catalyst for developing more formal data management. However, compliance is the baseline, not the end goal.

While basic regulatory pressure forces a level of order, mature organisations are moving beyond defensive strategies. They are shifting the conversation from proving they are compliant, to proving their data is reliable, understood, truly representative of their business and valuable.

The drive is no longer just about having data, but about extracting value from AI through improved operations and analytics.

Recent shifts in local governance, such as the emergence of King V, mandate that organisations prove they are managing data assets with more formality and strictness than previously required under King IV. This regulatory evolution coincides with the explosion of AI and analytics.

The drive is no longer just about having data, but about extracting value from AI through improved operations and analytics. Data governance is no longer just about compliance − it’s about enabling resilience, innovation and competitive advantage.

The persistent challenge of silos and misalignment

Despite the hype surrounding digital transformation and AI, stubbornly siloed and misaligned data assets remain a significant hurdle.

An organisation does not necessarily need a 360-degree view of everything, but it does require a trusted system of reference for its data assets. Without this, leadership is flying blind.

Complicating matters even more is that there is often a common misconception in the boardroom that existing systems like enterprise resource planning (ERP) or customer relationship management (CRM) tools solve data management problems. They do not.

An ERP system manages transactions, and a CRM tool optimises sales processes, but neither resolves data conflicts. Within these you will still find the same customer data stored differently within and across multiple systems, or the same product with conflicting descriptions.

These systems are merely data producers and consumers, not data management platforms.

Similarly, a data warehouse or data lake is an analytical tool, not a master data management (MDM) platform. While it consolidates information, it does not resolve master data identities nor data conflicts. Static consolidation is not mastery, and reporting is not governance.

The business case and the ROI gap

One of the greatest challenges in the industry is the gap between enabling technical solutions and business’s understanding thereof. For example, it is notoriously difficult to calculate a direct return on investment (ROI) for a metadata management or data cataloguing tool.

The value is often indirect, primarily surfacing as significantly improved productivity and a reduction in errors, and ultimately lower costs.

Because the terminology is often unfriendly − filled with acronyms like MDM and complex talk of metadata and semantic layers − business people often struggle to see the point of the spend. We need to do a better job of socialising the business perspective: those who get data management right have shown that spending on it makes the entire enterprise more efficient.

There is also a risk of believing vendor hype. When business leaders ask why AI cannot simply “fix” a problem, the answer is that AI can help, but it cannot do it alone. AI maturity follows data maturity; it never precedes it.

Building a data inventory as a foundation of success

Most organisations are vocal about being data-driven, yet they lack a basic inventory of their data. They have no clear idea of what data they have, where it sits, how it is defined, or what its quality level should be.

Businesses maintain meticulous inventories of their physical assets, their people and their money, yet data − their most valuable intangible asset − is often left unmapped.

This is where data catalogues come in. Think of a catalogue as your inventory; it is the place where everything comes together to be managed and governed. You simply cannot govern what you do not have inventoried.

This is especially critical now that AI is directly accessing enterprise data. AI makes assumptions based on what it sees and acts on those assumptions as if they are facts. If data lacks business context, such as aligned KPIs or a consistent business glossary, then AI will make the wrong decisions.

Moving security into the data discussion

When it comes to sensitive data or personally identifiable information, many companies make the mistake of approaching it strictly from a cyber perspective. They focus solely on data access management solutions.

While securing data is critical, it should not be an isolated security discussion. Instead, it is an opportunity to look at the bigger picture of your data landscape.

By integrating security into broader data management, the business can use a data inventory to tag sensitive information accurately. Securing data is far more effective when the company actually knows what it has and where it sits within the wider business context.

Preparing for the AI train

AI-ready data is about more than just quality; it is about context. The industry must also move toward “AI-ready metadata” − a layer that provides the semantics and context that AI agents need to make accurate decisions.

Additionally, data governance can be made real through these inventories, as they surface ownership and accountability, creating a system of certification and trust. This is being accelerated by the rapid advancement of AI, which is moving like a high-speed train.

Without aligning the fundamentals and investing in the data foundation, there is a significant danger of things going wrong.

The board does not fund data governance for its own sake; they fund measurable outcomes like growth, risk reduction and margin optimisation. To secure that funding, data maturity must be linked to a value realisation framework.

The evolution of data maturity is, ultimately, the evolution of a cost centre into a value engine. But without the foundations of data cataloguing and properly mastered data, the journey cannot even begin.