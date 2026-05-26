Building the AI-ready data foundation – join the webinar

The webinar takes place on 25 June at 9am.

BITanium, an IBM Business Partner, will show how organisations are simplifying hybrid data integration, improving AI readiness and accelerating trusted AI outcomes with IBM watsonx.data.

As organisations accelerate AI adoption, many are discovering that fragmented data, disconnected systems and governance challenges are preventing them from scaling successful AI initiatives.

To help address these challenges, BITanium and IBM are hosting an exclusive webinar focused on building trusted, AI-ready data foundations using IBM watsonx.data and watsonx.data integration.

The webinar takes place on 25 June 2026 from 9am to 10am and will feature expert insights, real-world case studies, live demonstrations and an interactive Q&A session.

The webinar features a strong line-up of speakers from IBM and BITanium, including:

Ronny Kerkhofs – IBM Enterprise Insights & Data Platforms, watsonx.data Lakehouse Leader, EMEA

– IBM Enterprise Insights & Data Platforms, watsonx.data Lakehouse Leader, EMEA Vincent Gaorekwe – BITanium Consulting CTO

– BITanium Consulting CTO Kevin McKerr – BITanium Consulting Chief Revenue Officer

Together, they will explore how organisations can modernise data architectures to support AI and analytics initiatives across hybrid and multicloud environments.

Attendees will learn how IBM watsonx.data and watsonx.data integration help organisations:

Simplify data integration across hybrid environments.

Access and govern structured and unstructured data.

Deliver trusted, AI-ready data faster.

Reduce operational complexity and costly migrations.

Improve AI accuracy with governed enterprise data.

The webinar will also showcase practical customer success stories demonstrating measurable business impact.

For example, Dynamiq used IBM watsonx.data, Granite foundation models and watsonx Orchestrate to create an AI-powered legal agent that reduced contract review times by 50% and improved business query response times by 98%.

“IBM watsonx.data provides a very robust platform for integrating and embedding proprietary client data for AI agents,” said Dynamiq Founder and CEO, Vitalii Duk.

Cogniware enhanced its analytics platform using watsonx.ai and watsonx.data, resulting in a 50% increase in accessibility and 60% faster data processing and analysis.

Tahto used IBM watsonx.data and IBM Cloud Pak for Data to improve employee engagement and productivity, delivering a 10% increase in employee net promoter score, 5% productivity growth and USD 2.7 million in cost savings.

As organisations continue investing in AI, trusted and governed data foundations are becoming critical to achieving scalable and measurable business outcomes.