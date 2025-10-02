Building the Microsoft Cloud foundation for AI success

Building secure, AI-ready platforms.

Discover how Ascent Technology’s Modernise–Optimise–Protect framework, powered by Microsoft Fabric, OneLake and Copilot, builds secure, AI-ready platforms that unlock business value.

Key takeaways

AI success starts with a modern, unified foundation – Microsoft Fabric provides a single, cloud-native platform built on OneLake, enabling a true “single source of truth”.

End-to-end integration drives efficiency – Fabric unifies data movement, engineering, science, analytics, real-time intelligence and visualisation within one environment.

AI optimisation is built in – With Copilot, Data Activator and Azure Machine Learning, organisations can accelerate insights and embed AI directly into decision-making.

Governance and security are embedded from day one – Fabric integrates Purview, Defender for Cloud, Entra ID and Key Vault to ensure compliance, trust and protection at scale.

AI data platform framework

AI success doesn’t start with models – it starts with the foundation those models rely on.

Ascent Technology's Modernise–Optimise–Protect framework ensures that your AI initiative is built on a secure, high-performance and business-aligned data platform.

At the centre of this is Microsoft Fabric, a unified, SaaS-based platform powered by OneLake to provide a single source of truth, embedded governance for compliance and seamless integration of AI capabilities.

By modernising infrastructure, optimising analytics and AI workflows, and protecting data with enterprise-grade security, Ascent Technology helps organisations create AI-ready platforms that turn innovation into measurable business value.

Modernise

Modernisation begins by replacing fragmented, outdated systems with a unified, cloud-native environment.

In the Microsoft ecosystem, Microsoft Fabric provides the foundation for this transformation – a SaaS-based platform that brings together data movement, storage, engineering, science, analytics and visualisation under one integrated framework.

At the heart of Fabric is OneLake, a single, open data lake that stores all information in Delta format and enables a true “single source of truth”. With OneLake and its shortcut connectors, organisations can unify data across Azure, on-premises and even other cloud providers without duplication.

Fabric spans multiple workloads, including:

Azure Synapse Analytics – Enterprise-grade data warehousing and analytics.

Azure Data Factory – Scalable data integration and ETL pipelines.

Power BI – Business intelligence and interactive reporting.

Azure Data Explorer – Lightning-fast exploration of large datasets.

Data engineering and data science – Spark-based processing and machine learning capabilities.

Real-time intelligence – Streaming ingestion and event-driven analytics.

By adopting Fabric as the backbone, organisations can modernise their data platform in a way that reduces complexity, embeds governance, improves scalability and creates an AI-ready environment for innovation.

Optimise

Once the modern platform is in place, the focus shifts to optimisation – ensuring that data, analytics and AI workloads deliver maximum business value.

This means aligning technology capabilities with strategic priorities, improving performance and streamlining access to insights.

Within the Microsoft Cloud, optimisation leverages:

Power BI – Delivering real-time, interactive dashboards that make data accessible to decision-makers at every level.

Azure Machine Learning – Enabling the rapid development, training and deployment of AI models directly integrated with business data.

Microsoft Fabric's Data Activator – Automating workflows and triggering actions based on data events, turning insights into immediate outcomes.

Azure Monitor – Providing comprehensive visibility into system performance, enabling proactive tuning and resource optimisation.

Copilot in Fabric – Embedding generative AI directly into workloads, from data preparation to reporting, allowing users to ask natural-language questions, generate pipelines and create visualisations without writing code.

By optimising at this stage, organisations turn raw data into actionable intelligence and empower teams with AI-driven assistance.

The result is an environment where insights are faster, decisions are smarter and AI initiatives are not only technically successful but also commercially impactful.

Protect

No AI or analytics strategy is complete without a strong security and governance framework.

With Microsoft Fabric, governance and protection are embedded from day one. Built-in integration with Microsoft Purview ensures that data is catalogued, labelled and access-controlled across all workloads, creating consistency and compliance without adding complexity.

Protecting data means safeguarding its integrity, ensuring compliance with regulations and managing access so that the right people have the right information at the right time – and no one else.

Microsoft technologies central to this stage include:

Microsoft Purview – Unified data governance, compliance management and cataloguing across the Fabric environment and beyond.

Microsoft Defender for Cloud – Advanced threat protection across hybrid and multicloud environments.

Microsoft Entra ID – Secure identity and access management with least-privilege enforcement.

Azure Key Vault – Safeguarding encryption keys, certificates and secrets essential to protecting sensitive data.

By embedding these protections directly into the data platform, organisations create an AI-ready environment that meets the highest standards of security and compliance – critical for building stakeholder trust and sustaining innovation over time.

How Ascent Technology can help

The journey to AI success begins with a modern, optimised and secure data foundation.

Ascent Technology combines deep Microsoft expertise with a proven framework to help organisations unlock the full potential of the Microsoft Cloud.

From strategy to implementation, Ascent Technology ensures your platform is ready to deliver measurable business value today and in the future.

Contact us to discuss how the company can help your organisation modernise, optimise and protect its data environment for AI success.