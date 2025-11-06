Building trust together: IIA SA and IRMSA lead the way

Yvonne Mothibi (IRMSA CEO) and Arlene-Lynn Volmink (IIA SA CEO)

A memorandum of understanding establishes a new chapter of collaboration on professional excellence and capacity building for members.

The Institute of Internal Auditors South Africa (IIA SA) and the Institute of Risk Management South Africa (IRMSA) have concluded a memorandum of understanding (MOU), a dynamic alliance designed to elevate professional development, accelerate knowledge sharing and strengthen governance across industries.

This partnership is more than an agreement; it’s a strategic synergy between two recognised professional bodies in South Africa, namely IIA SA, the voice of internal audit, and IRMSA, the champion of risk management. Together, they are shaping a future where internal auditors and risk managers collaborate, innovate and lead with confidence to build resilient organisations.

Empowering professionals through collaboration

Through this partnership, members of both institutes gain access to a wider world of professional development: workshops, seminars, professional development programmes and joint events – all at member rates. It’s a win-win collaboration designed to unlock learning opportunities, expand networks and inspire innovation in governance and risk management.

About the Institute of Risk Management South Africa

IRMSA is the professional body for risk management in South Africa as recognised by the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA). IRMSA represents individuals and companies committed to the enhancement of the risk management discipline.

IRMSA serves aspiring risk practitioners, risk professionals and decision-makers in South Africa. The institute is dedicated to the advancement and practice of the risk management profession and accreditation, through research, promotion, education, upliftment, training, guidance and strong relationships with other institutes and associations. The institute promotes and supports the interest of its members and protects the public interest.

About the Institute of Internal Auditors South Africa (IIA SA)

The IIA SA is a proud member of the global IIA network with the commitment to uphold the highest ethical and professional standards within the internal audit profession. In its 61st year of existence, the institute stands as a trusted authority in advancing the internal audit profession. Committed to promoting ethical governance, transparency and accountability, the IIA SA continues to equip professionals with the global IIA Standards, cutting-edge knowledge and practical tools that strengthen organisational resilience and create sustainable value across all industries and sectors in South Africa.

A partnership with purpose

The key focus and objective of this partnership is to provide IIA SA and IRMSA members with access to a broader base of education and professional development opportunities to enhance their knowledge, skills and career growth.

This collaboration seeks to equip internal auditors and risk management professionals with the right tools, resources, insights and networks to drive performance, strengthen governance and maintain integrity within their organisations. Furthermore, the partnership aims to broaden the reach and influence of both institutes, creating a united platform that promotes governance excellence, thought leadership and professional collaboration – while breaking down silos and fostering stronger synergy between the risk and internal audit communities.

The MOU also creates opportunities for joint thought leadership, collaborative research and knowledge sharing, strengthening South Africa’s governance and assurance ecosystem with fresh perspectives and unified purpose.

Here’s what the two CEOs had to say about this milestone partnership:

"When internal audit and risk management unite, we become catalysts for ethical governance and sustainable progress. In South Africa, where integrity and accountability remain central to rebuilding public trust and creating value, this partnership can shape a future defined by transparency, resilience and responsible leadership. Together, our professions hold the power not only to safeguard organisations but to inspire confidence in the systems that serve society. By working collaboratively, we intentionally elevate our impact. This MOU demonstrates our commitment to genuine co-ordination and collaboration, true to our core values, and aligned to the symbiotic relationship that exists between our respective professions,” said Arlene-Lynn Volmink, CEO of the IIA South Africa.

Echoing this spirit of collaboration, Yvonne Mothibi, CEO of IRMSA, reflected on the partnership: "This partnership represents a natural evolution in strengthening South Africa’s governance ecosystem. Risk management and internal audit are interdependent disciplines; one anticipates and responds to uncertainty, while the other provides assurance and insight into the effectiveness of controls and governance. By joining forces with IIA SA, IRMSA is reinforcing this symbiosis and building a powerful platform for shared learning, collective intelligence and professional excellence. Our members will benefit from deeper insights, stronger competencies and broader networks that enable organisations to not only manage risk, but to confidently pursue opportunity. Together, we are advancing a future where governance is not merely a compliance obligation, but a strategic catalyst for sustainable resilience and growth."