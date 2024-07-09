Business Change Academy announces collaboration with IIBA-SA Chapter

Tshepo Matjila, President of IIBA South Africa Chapter and Joe Newbert, Chief Training Officer at Business Change Academy.

The Business Change Academy and the South African Chapter of the IIBA have collaborated to offer a learning experience for professionals who want to advance or start their careers in business analysis.

As business and technology continue to evolve rapidly, the need for exceptional business analysts continues to increase. Business analysis skills are perennially in the top 10 most in-demand globally. The current job climate makes this career path a desirable option for those driven to lead a thriving career, with industry statistics stating demand for business analysts will hit an increased rate of 10%-15% in the next five years.

For a limited period, BCA offers its Foundation in Business Analysis course and additional exclusive bonuses to the IIBA-SA community at a substantially discounted rate. This gives individuals interested in a career in business analysis easier access to resources, allowing them to take their first steps in career development. These adjusted rates also provide those recently started in BA with a head start in the best practices for this much sought-after role.

"We recognise the growing demand for skilled business analysts and the enthusiasm of individuals eager to enter this field. We aim to make high-quality training accessible to everyone, regardless of background or experience level. We are lowering the barrier to offer anyone interested the chance to get their foot in the door," says Joe Newbert, Chief Training Officer at Business Change Academy.

The course is designed to give candidates the practical skills they need to excel in a business analyst career. It offers valuable insights and lessons in tried-and-tested BA techniques developed by established professionals in the field.

President of the IIBA-SA, Tshepo Matjila, expressed his excitement for this new venture, speaking to the importance of knowledge expansion in South Africa. “We're hoping this collaboration will revolutionise the business analysis field in South Africa, making it easier for people looking to transition into a career in business analysis to learn the tools and techniques they need to become productive in their careers from day one.”

With over 100 000 professionals certified by the BCS worldwide, their certifications in business analysis are the most sought-after globally. Furthermore, many businesses struggle to find the right people for the job, with gaps in analyst adaptability and many employees lacking the knowledge and skills required to deliver in their roles. New business analysts possess the raw potential to qualify, but very few have the intrinsic understanding of the role to flourish.

The Foundation Certificate in Business Analysis aims to provide the likes of recent university graduates and those looking to make a significant career change with the knowledge, understanding and tools needed to excel in the field of business analysis. But that’s not all.

With over 25 years of experience as a BA, consultant, trainer and member of the IIBA since 2008, Newbert has seen gaps develop in required skillsets largely due to the rapid increase in technological advancements and communication strategies. As the lead trainer in the course, Newbert teaches candidates the skills required for adapting to the growing demands of the BA role and negotiating differing project demands.

The course encompasses three days of virtual classroom learning covering all business analysis fundamentals by introducing candidates to over 77 tools and techniques that can be used and applied in real-world scenarios. Candidates will also gain expert insights, demonstrating how to position themselves to land their first jobs as a BA and develop their skills to become the best BA, providing them a template for a proactive approach to job-seeking through the CV and professional development workshop and resources provided.

If you are ready to give your career the boost it needs or think that business analysis may be your calling, you can find out more at Business Change Academy or sign up for the course here.