Business Change Academy celebrates training milestone, plans for growth in 2025

BCA provides specialised business analysis training. (Image: BCMG)

Business Change Academy (BCA) successfully trained 407 people from 162 companies in 2024, marking a significant milestone for the organisation. As a leading provider of specialised business analysis training, BCA aims to build on this success in 2025, following positive feedback and increased interest after the BA Summit 2024.

“This year, many people are looking to develop their careers or move into new roles, and we are here to support them,” said Joe Newbert, Chief Training Officer at Business Change Academy.

“We are proud of the impact our training had in 2024 and will continue to have in the future. The figures we achieved make us one of the top training organisations globally, with delegates joining us from the UK and the Netherlands too. We’re so looking forward to welcoming more participants in 2025.”

Achievements in 2024

Last year, BCA delivered a range of business analysis training programmes to professionals at various stages of their careers. The courses focused on essential skills, including business strategy, stakeholder engagement, requirements engineering and process improvement – key competencies in today’s business environment.

The BCS Foundation Certificate in Business Analysis remained a popular choice. Its condensed version, delivered as a workshop at the BA Summit 2024, received high praise for its clear and practical approach to introducing business analysis fundamentals.

BA Summit 2024 Success

At the BA Summit 2024, BCA’s one-day workshop, Foundation in Business Analysis: FBA in a Day, attracted record attendance and was rated the best session by participants. Delegates commended the workshop for its practical focus and immediate applicability in the workplace.

“The feedback from the workshop highlights the demand for focused, high-quality training,” Newbert said. “We aim to meet this demand by continuing to deliver relevant and effective courses.”

Focus for 2025

In 2025, BCA plans to expand access to the BCS Foundation Certificate in Business Analysis. This course, recognised by the International Institute of Business Analysis (IIBA), is ideal for those starting in the field or seeking to strengthen their knowledge.

“The BCS Foundation Certificate is an excellent starting point for anyone considering a career in business analysis or looking to formalise their skills,” added Newbert.

Supporting professional development

BCA’s training equips professionals with practical tools and internationally recognised certifications, enabling them to advance their careers or transition into business analysis roles. The academy remains committed to delivering high-quality, relevant training in 2025 and beyond.

For more information about Business Change Academy’s training programmes, visit Business Change Academy.