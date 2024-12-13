Business Change Academy runs action-packed workshop at BA Summit 2024

(Image: Supplied)

Business Change Academy (BCA) sponsored this year’s Business Analysis (BA) Summit, which was held from 4-6 November 2024 in Umhlanga. BCA had the privilege of hosting a fast-paced workshop led by keynote speaker and Chief Training Officer Joe Newbert. The one-day session, Foundation in Business Analysis: FBA in a Day, packed a full three days' worth of learning into just one.

“It was a challenge to fit everything into one day, but we made it work,” said Newbert. “The delegates worked hard and brought great ideas to the table. It was exciting to see their progress and to hear about new ideas as the workshop continued.”

The workshop introduced important business analysis tools and techniques, including strategy analysis, process modelling and requirements engineering. It was open to everyone – experienced analysts sharpening their skills and beginners exploring a new career path.

“The basics of business analysis are so useful,” Newbert said. “Whether you’re starting out or have been doing this for years, these skills can help in any industry.”

Each attendee earned a certificate of completion endorsed by the International Institute of Business Analysis (IIBA), an internationally recognised education provider. Delegates can now add this certificate to their professional portfolios, adding another string to their bows.

Participants learned practical skills like working with stakeholders, defining business needs and improving processes.

The feedback from delegates was overwhelmingly positive. Anakho Tengwa, a Junior Business Analyst at the South African Reserve Bank, said: “This course helped me understand requirements better and how to track and prioritise them. It’s made my work so much clearer.”

For some, the workshop was a fresh start. “This course gave me the foundation I needed to move from project management to business analysis,” said Rooksana Suder, Special Projects Manager at SA Home Loans.

The workshop is also a stepping stone for attendees who want to continue learning. It covered material from the BCS Foundation Certificate in Business Analysis, which is part of the path to the BCS International Diploma in Business Analysis.

“We’re proud to have been part of the BA Summit and to help people grow their careers,” Newbert said.

For more information on Business Change Academy and its training programmes, visit www.businesschange.academy.