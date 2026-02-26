Business confidence returns – and so does sensible investment in CRM

Camsoft CRM Solutions has seen a significant increase in CRM enquiries and sales in 2026.

As we enter 2026, one thing has become abundantly clear: South African businesses are feeling better about the year ahead. Camsoft CRM Solutions has seen a significant increase in CRM enquiries and confirmed sales compared to this time last year. The tone of conversations has shifted. Where discussions once centred on caution and cost containment, they now focus on growth, pipeline expansion and a market opportunity.

It would be simplistic to attribute this entirely to one factor, but improved business sentiment is undeniably playing a role. The markets have been buoyant, forecasts are optimistic and many organisations are budgeting for stronger top-line performance in 2026. When confidence improves, strategic thinking follows.

In uncertain times, companies delay investment and in bullish conditions, they prepare for scale. That preparation increasingly includes strengthening their sales infrastructure.

There is a practical logic to this. When sales volumes increase, informal systems fail first, spreadsheets become unwieldy and e-mail threads multiply. Forecasts also become educated guesses rather than management tools and sales managers spend more time asking for updates than analysing performance. Growth without structure is exciting for about three months – and then it becomes chaotic.

This is where CRM ceases to be an IT discussion and becomes a revenue conversation.

A properly implemented CRM system introduces discipline into the sales process. It provides visibility across the pipeline, enforces stage progression, centralises customer intelligence and allows management to measure performance in real-time. In other words, it replaces hope with data. Hope is admirable but it is not a reporting framework.

Encouragingly, Camsoft CRM Solutions is not only seeing an increase in licence purchases; it is seeing businesses invest in proper implementation. They are also allocating time for process design, administrator training and user coaching. This is critical. Software installed without behavioural change is merely an expensive address book and software embedded into daily sales activity becomes a strategic asset.

There is also a broader shift in mindset. CRM is no longer viewed as a back-office system. It is recognised as the revenue infrastructure. If markets are bullish and organisations are expecting stronger sales in 2026, it makes little sense to send sales teams into that environment without the tools to manage opportunity flows effectively. Asking a growing sales team to operate without a structured CRM is rather like entering a Formula One race with excellent drivers and no telemetry. Enthusiasm alone does not win championships.

Economic cycles remain cyclical, of course. Sentiment improves, cools and markets adjust. The companies that benefit most from an upswing are those that invest early in capability rather than react late under pressure. Implementing a CRM system during a growth phase allows organisations to scale methodically instead of scrambling to restore orders when pipelines overflow.

From Camsoft CRM Solutions' vantage point, the increase in enquiries reflects more than product demands. It also signals intent and it indicates that business leaders are planning for expansions and are willing to invest in the systems and support structures that enable sustainable growth.

Confidence is returning well. The sensible response is not to celebrate prematurely but to prepare properly. And in 2026, preparation increasingly means equipping sales teams with a robust CRM platform, a clear process alignment and ongoing training. Optimism is welcome and the structure ensures it translates into revenue.

About the author

Mark Annett is Head of CRM Sales & Consulting at Camsoft CRM Solutions, specialising in Maximizer CRM implementations, sales process optimisation and long-term customer success across southern Africa.