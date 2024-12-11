Call for eligible students to apply for NSFAS funding

Only few days remain before applications for NSFAS funding close at midnight on 15 December.

Higher education minister Dr Nobuhle Nkabane has urged eligible students to submit their online applications for National Student Financial Aid Scheme(NSFAS) funding on time.

This, as only five days remain before applications close at midnight on 15 December.

The minister’s call was made at yesterday’s outreach programme at Nkangala Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) College, Middleburg Campus.

“We are moving towards the closing date of the NSFAS application process for the 2025 academic year,” she says. “The NSFAS application [window] is closing on 15 December 2024. Apply while there is still time to avoid any disappointments.”

The higher education and training department kicked off the application process for the 2025 academic year on 20 September, promising an all accessible and simplified online application process.

“Our priority is to increase access to all parts of the country, with NSFAS presence on all campuses at the beginning of the academic year. We have started the process of regionalisation to ensure that we expand access to everyone, and no one must be left behind,” Nkabane adds.

An entity of the Department of Higher Education and Training, the NSFAS runs a close to R50 billion annual budget, providing financial aid to eligible students at public TVET colleges and public universities.

Despite its troubles, NSFAS has supported more than five million beneficiaries since its inception, producing skilled professionals, especially from poor and working-class sections of society.

This year, the scheme is supporting about 1.2 million students, with the number anticipated to grow in 2025.

To apply for funding, applicants should visit the application portal, create a myNSFAS profile, log into the profile, complete the application steps, and submit the application.