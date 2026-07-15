Call for public input on ICASA councillor shortlist

The ICASA council is the highest decision-making body of the authority.

Parliament’s oversight body, the Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies, seeks public input on the 22 candidates shortlisted for the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) council.

This, as part of the recruitment process to fill four vacancies on the council.

In a statement, the committee says the public participation process forms part of Parliament’s constitutional responsibility to ensure a transparent, fair and credible appointment process for members of the ICASA council.

In terms ofsection five of the ICASA Act, the National Assembly is required to submit to the minister of communications a list of suitable candidates equal to at least one-and-a-half times the number of councillors to be appointed.

“The public is invited to submit written comments on the shortlisted candidates over a two-week period from 14 July. Following the conclusion of the public comment process, the committee will schedule interviews with the shortlisted candidates before recommending suitable nominees to the National Assembly for consideration.”

ICASA plays a vital role in regulating SA’s telecoms, postal and broadcast industry. Its council is the highest decision-making body, consisting of eight councillors and the chairperson.

Those appointed to serve on the council are selected on the principles of transparency, openness and accountability, commitment to fairness and freedom of expression, according to ICASA.

Once appointed, the new councillors will serve on the council for a four-year term.

The shortlisted councillor candidates are: Thabisa Faye, Nompucuko Nontombana, Dikeledi Mushi, Ntombiza Sithole, Dr Sicelokuhle Ngwenya, Kgomotso Manyapetsa, Dr Ayanda Ntanda, Ipeleng Selaledi, advocate Anthea Platt, Selelo Ramohlala, Dr Mzwanele Ntshwanti, Elliot Thobakgale, professor Sisanda Nkoala, Chwayita Madikizela, Nobuntu Dubazana, Suren Maharaj, Kebeditswe Medupe, Victoria Mofolo, Tinyiko Baloyi, Maele Mothiba, Ashraf Patel and Lindiwe Maepa.

To access their summarised CVs, click here.

Written submissions should be sent to the committee secretary Thembinkosi Ngoma via e-mail at tngoma@parliament.gov.za.