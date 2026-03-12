ICASA council looks to fill four vacancies

Four vacancies need to be filled on the ICASA council.

Parliament has issued a call for nominations to fill four vacancies on the council of the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA).

In a statement, the Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies says it seeks suitably qualified and experienced South African citizens with expertise in fields such as electronic communications, broadcasting policy , engineering, law , information technology, economics, finance, consumer protection and related disciplines.

Communications minister Solly Malatsi has welcomed the call, emphasising the importance of capable and principled leaders at the regulator.

“The strength of our communications regulator depends on the calibre of the people who serve on its council. We need skilled, independent and committed professionals who will safeguard the public interest and help ensure a fair, competitive and innovative communications sector for South Africa,” says Malatsi.

Independent authority ICASA plays a vital role in regulating SA’s telecoms, postal and broadcast industry. Its council is the highest decision-making body, consisting of eight councillors and the chairperson.

Those appointed to serve on the council are selected on the principles of transparency, openness and accountability, commitment to fairness and freedom of expression, according to ICASA.

Once appointed, the new councillors will serve on the council for a four-year term.

The statement notes that nominations must include a signed acceptance by the nominee, a comprehensive CV and supporting documentation.

They must be submitted to the Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies via e-mail at icasavacancies@parliament.gov.za by 4pm on 27 March.

Nominees will be subject to qualifications verification and security clearance as part of the appointment process, it adds.