Call for tech-curious women to join free upskilling initiative

Huawei SA opens applications for the 2024 Women in Tech digital skills training initiative.

Huawei South Africa is inviting tech-savvy female entrepreneurs to participate in the 2024 edition of its Women in Tech digital skills training programme.

Introduced in 2021, the free digital skills initiative offers an introduction to cloud computing, 5G, artificial intelligence (AI) and leadership development.

It aims to upskill attendees and encourage them to build networks that will advance their careers in the ICT sector, according to Huawei SA.

“This year we are taking Women in Tech to new heights by partnering with the prestigious Henley Business School Africa to develop a dynamic leadership programme,” says Vanashree Govender, media relations and communications manager at Huawei SA.

“This collaboration not only enhances the programme's credibility and authenticity – it brings a fresh perspective that solidifies our commitment to empowering women with the latest skills for running digital businesses. With Henley's expertise, we are confident our programme will have a lasting impact on the careers of our participants.”

According to a statement, this year’s programme will consist of a two-day, in-person training course.

Huawei will facilitate an introduction to new technologies and give training on the business benefits of 5G, how to leverage cloud computing for business growth, as well as AI and intelligent business applications.

On the second day, Henley Business School Africa will lead the Women in Tech leadership programme, which delves into personal mastery and work-life integration and the neuroscience of leadership.

Furthermore, this year’s Women in Tech programme will see women in management at the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) and the Ministry of Electricity and Energy participate in the training.

With the DCDT’s support, Huawei notes the initiative has reached significant milestones, including training over 200 course participants since its inaugural year.

Linda Buckley, head of learning experience and executive education director at Henley Business School Africa, states: “We are proud to partner with Huawei on a programme with such an impressive track record of upskilling tech-curious women to gain digital and leadership skills that will help accelerate the growth of their businesses.”

Women entrepreneurs interested in applying must fill in the short application form available here, and if selected to join the programme, they will be contacted.