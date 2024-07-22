Call for ‘Think Like an Investor’ accelerator proposals

The accelerator programme will include matchmaking and networking.

The Data Governance in Africa initiative has introduced the “Think Like an Investor” accelerator programme, and is calling on African innovators to submit their digital social innovations for a chance to receive tailored training support.

The Data Governance in Africa initiative supports the African Union (AU) and its member states in creating human-centric, development-focused data policies at all levels. It aims to harmonise regulations, enable cross-border data flows, and promote investment in secure and sustainable data infrastructure to support a single digital market in Africa.

According to a statement, it wants to foster a development-oriented and human-centric data economy and society in Africa, run in collaboration with the AU and European Union's broader strategic partnership on digital co-operation.

It is jointly implemented by partners, including Enabel, Digital Africa, GIZ, Estonian Centre for International Development (ESTDEV), Expertise France and HAUS.

The Think Like an Investor programme was launched by the HAUS Finnish Institute of Public Management and ESTDEV under the umbrella of the Data Governance in Africa initiative.

It is an opportunity for data-driven start-ups, and small and medium companies, registered in SA, Botswana, Tanzania, Zambia, Namibia, Kenya and Senegal, to scale up their digital social innovations.

Main applicants must be registered corporations in these specified countries, it says.

“Our goal is to encourage the use of data across borders and create social value through data-driven digital social innovations in Africa's digital space, while also providing information on regulations specific to different sectors,” says the Data Governance in Africa initiative

“This entails aiding African businesses in reaching investment readiness through training, mentorship and networking with investors from Africa and Europe. Additionally, we facilitate partnerships between European and African stakeholders to drive sustainable social and economic development.”

It notes that several factors hinder the development of data-driven private services and businesses in Africa. These include lack of access to credible data, absence of open data policies, limited data-sharing standards, and a one-sided view of data in terms of its potential to provide a competitive advantage.

The investor programme includes the following activities and covers their associated costs:

Investment readiness: Finalists receive personalised coaching and mentoring tailored to the project's needs, focusing on intellectual property rights, market access and other relevant topics.

Preparation for impactful meetings with European and African investors, while exploring market access opportunities.

Matchmaking and networking: Participate in key events across Europe and Africa, connecting with potential investors at events relevant to the project needs; for example: Slush Helsinki in Finland, Latitude59 in Estonia and Kenya, and Viva Technology in Paris.

Participants gain expert mentorship from industry leaders to support their scaling and growth needs.

For more information on how to apply, visit the Data Governance in Africa initiative website. Applications close on 4 August.