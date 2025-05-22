CallCabinet acquired by Smarsh to power future of global voice compliance, analytics

The strategic acquisition combines CallCabinet’s voice technology with Smarsh’s compliance and communication intelligence platform.

CallCabinet, which positions itself as a global leader in cloud-native compliance call recording and AI-powered voice analytics, has been acquired by Smarsh, a US-based global provider of communications data and intelligence solutions. While Smarsh may be less known in South Africa, the company is a dominant force in regulatory technology, trusted by the world’s top financial institutions, insurers and government agencies.

This strategic acquisition combines CallCabinet’s pioneering voice technology with Smarsh’s industry-leading compliance and communication intelligence platform – creating a comprehensive solution unlike anything else in the market. The result? A powerful, end-to-end platform for capturing, analysing and governing voice and digital communications at scale.

A success story with global traction

CallCabinet’s innovative compliance solutions have long been recognised across South Africa and globally for their unmatched scalability, AI-driven analytics and seamless multi-platform compatibility – including Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Cisco and Avaya. With regional roots and a proud track record of excellence, CallCabinet continues to serve South African and global businesses with robust solutions for regulated industries such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare.

“Joining forces with Smarsh enables us to deliver even greater value to our customers, partners and the broader market,” said Ryan Kahan, Chief Executive Officer at CallCabinet. “With Smarsh’s global scale and deep expertise in compliance, we’re now better equipped than ever to meet the evolving regulatory demands modern businesses face.”

Why this matters for customers and partners

For existing CallCabinet customers and partners, this acquisition means faster innovation, enhanced product capabilities and access to Smarsh’s broader suite of compliance solutions. Together, the companies now offer the only truly end-to-end platform for capturing, analysing, archiving and acting on communications data across voice, e-mail, messaging and collaboration platforms.

“As global compliance expectations tighten and AI adoption accelerates, businesses need intelligent, scalable platforms that help them stay ahead,” Kahan added. “CallCabinet and Smarsh are now uniquely positioned to deliver that across all major markets and regulatory environments.”

A unified vision for the future

With its international headquarters in the US, Smarsh serves many of the world’s largest financial institutions and regulatory agencies. By acquiring CallCabinet, Smarsh extends its leading communications capture capabilities to include next-generation compliant voice recording and analytics, enabling organisations to uncover risks and opportunities in every conversation.

“Our vision is a unified ‘One Smarsh’ platform that integrates CallCabinet’s voice innovations into a broader, AI-powered compliance ecosystem,” said Kim Crawford Goodman, CEO of Smarsh. “This combination allows us to deliver the most comprehensive, future-ready communications intelligence platform in the world.”

South African customers can expect continuity in service, backed by the global support, innovation and resources of Smarsh. The CallCabinet team remains firmly in place and committed to local clients – now with greater capabilities and a strengthened global roadmap. Together, the companies will continue to deliver quarterly feature updates, next-gen AI analytics and unmatched support across regions.

“This marks a major milestone not just for CallCabinet, but for every business,” Kahan concluded. “We’re proud to bring our innovation to the world stage and to help our customers and partners globally navigate the future of compliance with confidence."



