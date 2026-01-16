Calling all female tech champions: Wired4Women Awards nominations open

Nomonde White-Ndlovu, CIO of Bidvest Bank and Chairperson of Wired4Women.

Nominations for the Wired4Women Awards 2026 are officially open and the ICT community is invited to step forward and nominate South Africa’s shining female tech stars.

The Wired4Women Awards are an initiative led by ITWeb Brainstorm and the Wired4Women Tech forum, proudly supported by Telkom as the lead sponsor.

Since their launch in 2024, these awards have become a trusted and prestigious platform for advancing gender inclusion and showcasing the depth of talent and impact women bring to South Africa’s technology sector. By giving exceptional women in tech the visibility they deserve, the awards create strong role models and help inspire more young women to pursue careers in technology.

Nomonde White-Ndlovu, CIO of Bidvest Bank and Chairperson of Wired4Women, says: “Over the past two years, the Wired4Women Awards have become so much more than a recognition programme; they have become a catalyst for visibility, affirmation and systemic change in South Africa’s technology sector. Each year, we witness extraordinary women step into the light – not because they were newly remarkable, but because a platform finally existed to honour the depth, excellence and innovation they have embodied all along.

“What continues to inspire us as an Advisory Board is the profound ripple effect these awards create. Our past finalists and winners have gone on to expand their influence, lead transformative programmes, champion inclusion within their organisations, mentor the next generation and redefine what leadership looks like across the technology ecosystem. Their journeys remind women – and the industry at large – that talent thrives where opportunity and representation meet.”

Honouring top achievers across 13 award categories

Caryn Berman, Business Development Director at ITWeb Brainstorm, says ITWeb Brainstorm is proud to partner with the Wired4Women forum and Telkom to host an awards programme that actively contributes to a more inclusive technology sector. “Each year, the calibre of nominations reinforces why this platform matters. We see extraordinary talent across every corner of the industry – from established leaders and entrepreneurs to rising stars and students who represent the future of South Africa’s digital economy."

The Wired4Women Awards programme features 13 award categories, recognising excellence across leadership, entrepreneurship, innovation, community impact, rising talent and more:

CIO of the Year CISO of the Year Tech Business Leader Tech Entrepreneur Tech Innovator Tech for Good Channel Achiever of the Year Rising Star – Security (≤35 years) Rising Star – AI and Data Innovation (≤35 years) Rising Star – Coding and Software Development (≤35 years) Top Tech Student Mentor of the Year Trailblazing Career in ICT

“As we look towards the 2026 Awards, my hope is that we continue to broaden the circle by uncovering even more of the overlooked, the brilliant, the resilient and the game-changing women who are shaping South Africa’s digital future in ways both seen and unseen. Our expectation for this next chapter is simple: that we raise the bar once again – in excellence, in diversity and in our collective commitment to building an industry where women are not the exception, but a powerful and visible part of the norm,” adds White-Ndlovu.

The Wired4Women Tech Forum and ITWeb Brainstorm invite the ICT community to get involved by submitting nominations, ensuring that female tech stars and hidden champions receive the recognition they deserve.

Click here to nominate!

Nominations close on 8 February 2026 at 23:59 (SAST).

Winners will be announced at the Wired4Women Awards Banquet on 16 April 2026 at The Four Seasons Hotel, The Westcliff.