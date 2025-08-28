Calling for nominations for this year’s IITPSA IT Personality of the Year

From left: Ranka Jovanovic, senior consulting editor at ITWeb, Cinga Nyangintsimbi, founder and MD of Batsamayi Software Development – winner of the IT Personality Award 2024, and Dr Helena Barnard, academic head: doctoral programmes at the Gordon Institute of Business Science. (Photo: IITPSA)

Nominations are open for this year’s Institute of IT Professionals South Africa (IITPSA) President’s Awards, which include the prestigious IT Personality of the Year Award.

The IT Personality of the Year Award, recognising the IT industry’s leading lights for over 40 years, are accolades for people who have made a positive impact on the South African ICT industry. They have been successful in building a highly respected IT organisation, made a major contribution to the IT profession, made a significant technical or academic contribution to the IT industry or aided the development needs of the community.

Winning the accolade recognises exceptional achievement and raises the winner’s public profile.

Previous winners of this award include the likes of Mamela Luthuli, founder and CEO of Take Note IT; Nyari Samushonga, CEO of WeThinkCode; Teddy Daka, group CEO and major shareholder at Etion; Professor Tshilidzi Marwala, former vice-chancellor of the University of Johannesburg; and Tiyani Nghonyama, COO of Geekulcha.

Winner of the IT Personality of the Year Award in 2024, Cinga Nyangintsimbi, founder and MD of Batsamayi Software Development, commented on his win: “I hope this award inspires more young people around the African continent to start their own businesses and grow to help Africa keep pace with the best.”

SUBMIT YOUR NOMINATIONS

Nominate candidates for the IT Personality Award here.

See also IITPSA opens nominations for 2025 President’s Awards

Nominations are also open for the:

Visionary CIO Award

Technology Excellence Award

Social Responsibility/Community Award

Dynamism in ICT Youth Award

Woman in IT Excellence Award

Fellowship of the Institute Award

Nominations are open to all ICT professionals in South Africa – not only IITPSA members. Full criteria and nomination forms are available on the IITPSA website.

The closing date for nominations is Friday, 19 September at 5pm. The winners will be announced at the IITPSA President’s Awards breakfast in November in Johannesburg.