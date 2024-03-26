Calling South Africa’s CIOs and CISOs

Brainstorm is publishing a bumper edition that merges its popular CIO and CISO directories.

The annual Brainstorm CIO Directory and CISO Directory are being combined in a bumper book for 2024.

For more than a decade, ITWeb’s Brainstorm has been publishing the annual CIO Directory, profiling the top-tier tech strategists in South Africa.

This ‘Who’s Who of the nation’s IT decision-makers’, Brainstorm’s CIO Directory has tracked the technology vision and strategic priorities of the people driving digital innovation within the nation's largest and most influential organisations.

Building upon this success, Brainstorm introduced the CISO Directory four years ago.

Now, in 2024, we're working on a bumper edition that merges both directories. While presented in one book, the two directories will be clearly distinguished from each other, ensuring clarity and relevance.

In addition to profiling the CIOs and CISOs, the book will feature in-depth editorials on their evolving roles and the trends that are impacting their strategies and investment decisions.

The participation in the directory is entirely complimentary, with Brainstorm’s team of seasoned editors and designers professionally curating and producing each profile.

We invite CIOs, CISOs and equivalent C-level tech executives to be featured in the CIO/CISO Directory 2024.

For more details, contact managing editor Patricia Czakan at patricia@itweb.co.za by 15 April.