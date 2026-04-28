Calls for inclusive digital future for young women

Women still make up less than a third of the world’s workforce in STEM. (Image source: 123RF)

Minister Solly Malatsi has emphasised the critical need for inclusive growth within the ICT sector, drawing attention to the need for more girls and women in the ICT sector.

Malatsi made the comments at the second annual Girls in ICT Day initiative, hosted by Honor South Africa, in partnership with the Association of Comms and Technology (ACT), last week.

The event was hosted to commemorate last Thursday’s International Girls in ICT Day, which is a global day declared by the International Telecommunication Union on 8 April 2011, to encourage young women to pursue careers in information and communication technologies (ICT).

Hundreds of events took place worldwide, aimed at inspiring a new generation of girls to explore the exciting opportunities offered by an ICT career.

This year’s International Girls in ICT Day was celebrated under the theme “ AI for Development: Girls shaping the digital future”.

On the local front, ACT, Honor South Africa, Digital Council Africa and Huawei South Africa all marked the day by engaging and providing hands-on practical workshops and training sessions for young girls and women.

For Malatsi, to truly transform South Africa’s future and the tech ecosystem, industry doors must open wide for young women to enter and lead these spaces. “My dream is to see more women rise to prominence in the ICT sector.”

Despite rapid advancements in global technology, women still make up less than a third of the world’s workforce in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM).

To encourage young girls to pursue STEM-led careers, Honor South Africa and ACT hosted 40 young schoolgirls from township communities for a day of learning, mentorship and hands-on technology engagement.

Through their partnership, the two organisations focused on equipping and empowering the young girls to unlock opportunities and drive innovation in the digital economy.

The event also featured insights from Google Android Partnerships Sanum Singh, and a practical workshop jointly facilitated by Honor and the Siyafunda Community Technology Centre.

“Being young is defined by possibility. It is a time to think boldly, to remain open to new ideas and to recognise that you are not only the future of tomorrow, but active contributors to today,” said Honor South Africa CEO Fred Zhou.

“We encourage you to be innovative, to challenge boundaries and to embrace the opportunities before you with confidence and purpose.”

Nomvuyiso Batyi, CEO of ACT, echoed Zhou’s sentiments, urging young girls to embrace curiosity and look beneath the surface of modern technology.

“The moment you step out of your yard, you must think of greatness and the change you want to drive. It is about looking beyond merely using AI and understanding the backend that drives it. Be deeply curious, ask bold questions and know that even if you don’t have all the answers yet, today is about giving you the tools to find them.”

Digital Council Africa noted the importance of moving the conversation beyond access, towards empowerment, participation and leadership.

Across Africa, more girls and young women are gaining access to connectivity, digital tools and learning opportunities, according to the organisation.

However, true inclusion means creating clear pathways into careers, leadership and meaningful participation in the digital economy.

“We believe that infrastructure is only the starting point. When connectivity is paired with skills development, mentorship and real opportunities, it becomes a powerful enabler of growth, innovation and independence.

“The future of Africa’s digital economy will be built by those who are given the opportunity to participate fully in it – and that future must include women not only as users, but as leaders, creators and decision-makers.”

Huawei South Africa, in partnership with UN Women, also hosted its annual Girls in ICT Day, providing digital skills training in areas such as AI, coding and digital entrepreneurship.

The event was held under the theme: “CTRL + SHE: Where She Takes Control of the Future”. It welcomed students from Gauteng and Limpopo, who are part of UN Women’s African Girls Can Code Initiative (AGCCI), alongside members of Huawei’s graduate programme.

Christina Naidoo, Huawei South Africa COO, explained that more than 350 graduates have entered the industry through her company’s graduate programme since 2017, with women comprising half of that intake.

“Know that you belong here. You belong in the labs, the development teams and the boardrooms where the big decisions are made,” she said.

Dr Hazel Gooding, deputy representative at the UN Women South Africa country office, addressed the relationship between AI and inclusion. “If left unchecked, AI will not automatically advance equality,” she said. “It can just as easily entrench inequality, reproduce bias, exclude women from its benefits, and amplify the very inequalities that we are trying to dismantle.”

She said this is why women and girls must be present not only as users of AI, but in the rooms where it is designed, governed and deployed.

Gooding stated that the AGCCI serves as work in practice and that young women in the programme are already building digital solutions to problems affecting their communities.