Calls to connect GP classrooms ahead of AI push

Only 13% of public schools in Gauteng are connected to the internet.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng has criticised premier Panyaza Lesufi’s call for artificial intelligence ( AI )-driven classrooms, while the majority of public schools remain offline.

Gauteng premier Lesufi reportedly called on government to back the use of AI in schools, stating that learners should not be worried about the lack of resources, desks, or electricity in classrooms, but should focus on innovations through the use of AI.

However, the vision of AI-driven classrooms does not align with the reality that the majority of classrooms in the province remain offline, says Michael Waters, DA member of the provincial legislature and Gauteng spokesperson for education .

“Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s call for AI-driven classrooms is unrealistic given that only around 13% of public schools in Gauteng are connected to the internet,” he says. “This means an overwhelming majority of classrooms simply cannot support digital learning.

“Lesufi claims that chalkboards belong in museums and schools should rather be using new forms of technology to teach. At the current pace of rollout, full connectivity will only be achieved decades from now – long after today’s learners have left the system entirely.”

Waters notes that before chalkboards are sent to museums, government must first deliver universal classroom internet connectivity, stable electricity and basic infrastructure, as well as functional, accountable digital governance.

“AI can and should be part of South Africa’s education future. But without connectivity…it remains nothing more than a soundbite and Gauteng’s learners deserve far better than that.”

The lack of internet connectivity in public schools is not isolated to Gauteng and has been flagged as a national issue.

In September, government admitted to challenges in driving digital transformation in schools, noting its financial limitations in providing access to ICT tools and connectivity.

Insights from the Department of Basic Education (DBE) show that over 16 000 public schools remain offline across the country. The department has oversight of nearly 25 000 schools.

DBE minister Siviwe Gwarube has confirmed government’s connectivity project is “not anywhere near” where it would like it to be, adding that some work still needs to be done.

Gwarube pointed out that digital transformation in education is a national priority. “Over the last three years, provinces have invested over R7 billion of their equitable share to provide ICT devices, connectivity and teacher-training.

“More than half-a-million learner devices and approximately 30 000 teacher devices have been provided, and over 10 000 classrooms have been equipped, yet the challenges remain − particularly in rural and special schools where there are massive infrastructure gaps, astronomical costs and sustainability issues,” she said at the time.