Cambium’s cnMaestro now manages over 2.5m devices and counting in the cloud

Teresa Huysamen, Wireless Business Unit Lead at Duxbury Networking.

Duxbury Networking says the Cambium Networks cnMaestro cloud-based network management platform now supports more than 2.5 million active devices globally, with a total device footprint exceeding 3.7 million across both cloud and on-premises deployments.

For South Africa’s integrators, service providers and enterprise network teams, this milestone underscores Cambium’s scale, control-plane maturity and commitment to unified cloud operations. These are the critical capabilities that matter when reliability, oversight and ROI are under scrutiny in competitive projects.

Addressing South Africa’s unique challenges

South African networks are complex. They might span corporate campuses in Sandton, remote branches in the Karoo, mining facilities in Mpumalanga or university campuses in provincial hubs. Network teams often juggle visibility, performance and resilience under severe budget, connectivity and human resource constraints.

A platform already managing millions of devices suggests the kind of robustness and maturity that gives confidence in mission-critical deployments.

“We see this as a validation for our partner community. When we recommend Cambium gear, we know its cloud orchestration and insight layers are battle-tested,” says Teresa Huysamen, Wireless Business Unit Lead at Duxbury Networking.

What cnMaestro brings

Single console orchestration across Cambium ONE networks, including WiFi, switching, security/SD-WAN, fixed wireless (point-to-point, point-to-multipoint, 60GHz), fibre and home-mesh routers.

across Cambium ONE networks, including WiFi, switching, security/SD-WAN, fixed wireless (point-to-point, point-to-multipoint, 60GHz), fibre and home-mesh routers. Zero-touch provisioning , role-based access, analytics and advanced troubleshooting capabilities all managed through the cloud interface.

, role-based access, analytics and advanced troubleshooting capabilities all managed through the cloud interface. cnMaestro X , the premium tier, layers in AI-powered analytics (AIOps), MSP multi-tenancy, extended retention for trend analysis, deeper telemetry and open API integration.

, the premium tier, layers in AI-powered analytics (AIOps), MSP multi-tenancy, extended retention for trend analysis, deeper telemetry and open API integration. Scalable, future-friendly design, where analytics, IOT and WAN policies can live side by side without the platform becoming a bottleneck or a blind spot.

Implications for local projects and integrators

“For our partners, this cloud management layer is a differentiator. There are several areas where we see direct benefit in South Africa.”

Faster deployments: Fewer manual touch points and less on-site configuration, especially helpful in remote or rural builds.

Fewer manual touch points and less on-site configuration, especially helpful in remote or rural builds. Better insight and troubleshooting: When faults happen or performance starts lagging, you want cloud-driven diagnostics, trend views and root-cause flags.

When faults happen or performance starts lagging, you want cloud-driven diagnostics, trend views and root-cause flags. Scalable multi-site management: For education districts, municipal WiFi, and multi-branch offices, this delivers one pane of glass management.

For education districts, municipal WiFi, and multi-branch offices, this delivers one pane of glass management. Confidence in vendor platform longevity: Large device scale implies ongoing investment, development and resilience rather than a “flash-in-the-pan” offering.

As cloud-managed platforms mature, the question for network buyers and integrators is shifting. The milestone of 2.5 million cloud-managed devices signals Cambium’s readiness for serious enterprise and critical network deployments.

“At Duxbury, we are excited to support this scale in South Africa, helping our partners deliver cloud-driven, manageable, resilient networks with confidence,” concludes Huysamen.

For more information, visit www.duxbury.co.za.