Campaign for the upliftment of disabled talent in ICT

Investing in SA’s human capital.

Uplifting disabled talent in ICT brings numerous benefits, including fostering diversity and inclusion in the tech industry, tapping into a wider talent pool, promoting innovative problem-solving through diverse perspectives, and serving as a source of inspiration for others facing similar challenges.

Dynamic DNA has developed a programme: “Campaign to uplift disabled ICT talent” that is focused on increasing skills and awareness to disabled individuals, particularly to positively impact the ICT sector.

The programme does not only aim to improve the lives of disabled people, but also increases your B-BBEE scorecard by reaching the disability target for your financial year, while supporting the employment equity target of woman with disabilities.

Dynamic DNA assesses, advises and trains individuals and companies to ensure that the investment made in training is maximised.

Dynamic DNA fosters diversity and inclusion in the tech industry.

The programme will have cumulative benefits for your company of multiple impacts in different aspects of the B-BBEE scorecard.

Client benefits:

Create and enhance a pool of disabled talent in ICT.

Uplift, upskill and contribute to SA’s unemployment crisis.

Achieve skills spend objectives.

Deliver on B-BBEE imperatives.

Tax rebates on stipends: Up to R120 000 per learner.

Capitalise on human capital retention in your workforce.

The initiative is projected to commence on 31 July 2024.

The selected programmes, due to the critical skills gap in the industry, will be:

Information Technology: Technical Support

SAQA ID: 78964

NQF Level 4

Information Technology: Systems Development

SAQA ID: 78965

NQF Level 4

DDNA SOW:

Recruit, register learner with relevant SETA, train, workplace and mentor learners accordingly.

Monthly, quarterly and close out reports to clients.

Manage and oversee project from start to end.

Supply client with relevant documentation (registers, agreements, etc).

Client to pay stipend directly to the learner, unless otherwise arranged with DDNA, whereby we can assist with payroll for these candidates and invoice you accordingly. Minimum stipend of R4 000 per month per learner.

To participate:

Contact us at enquiries@dynamicdna.co.za to complete your request for a non-obligatory touch base to explore this multi-beneficial initiative, and how this can positively impact your organisation.