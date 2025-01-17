Can AI ignite a human skills revolution?

Jim Stratton, CTO, Workday.

AI is expected to increase the importance of uniquely human skills and enhance human creativity, according to a global study commissioned by human capital management specialist and system software vendor Workday.

The research, conducted by Hanover Research in November and December 2024, is based on input from 2 500 full-time workers across 23 countries spanning North America; Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

The study AI, Human Potential, and the Emerging Skills Revolution, refers to a ‘human skills revolution’ in which employees “are free from systemic and intellectual constraints” to reach new levels of productivity.

Workday suggests this signals a growing positive sentiment around the adoption of AI in the workplace, with earlier Workday-commissioned research on AI finding only 54% of employees welcomed AI in their workplace at this time last year.

Important skills

According to the study, 83% of employees believe that AI will boost human skills.

The research also listed the top four human-centric skills deemed lest likely to be replaced by AI:

1. Ethical decision-making;

2. Human networking and relationship building;

3. Emotional intelligence and empathy;

4. Conflict resolution.

These skills are also considered to be the most important skills for ensuring success in an AI-driven economy.

Optimistic in EMEA

of employees globally believe AI will make human skills more critical and enhance creativity. 81% of employees globally say AI is changing the skills needed for success.

of employees globally say AI is changing the skills needed for success. A disconnect exists between employees and leaders regarding the need for human connection in the age of AI: 82% of employees recognise this need vs 65% of managers.

A comparison between statistics in EMEA and those of other global regions shows marginal differences.

The data shows that globally, 93% of employees who are actively using AI agree that the technology allows them to focus more on higher-level responsibilities. Additionally, active users of AI consistently report positive perceptions of its benefits. In EMEA, the percentage is 95%.

Additionally, globally, 90% of people believe AI can play a significant role in increasing transparency and accountability in organisations. In EMEA, the percentage is 92%.

Jim Stratton, CTO, Workday notes: “The results from across EMEA, including respondents in South Africa, show that AI is not replacing humans, but that personal skills and attributes continue to be highly valued in the workplace.”