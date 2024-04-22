Can good EX drive better CX?

Prioritise both CX and EX using conversation analytics.

There’s no question that people are the backbone of an organisation. Without talent, there is no business, yet retaining key employees – those who possess critical knowledge and skills – is a challenge across all industries. Deep expertise is in demand, hard to find and tough to retain in an increasingly competitive job market. When a valuable employee submits a resignation letter, the result is not only a loss of institutional knowledge, but there are financial repercussions that go alongside when finding and training replacement talent.

An organisation’s turnover rate reflects the health of its workforce. Today, there are many tech-driven tools in the retention and hiring landscape, providing proactive indicators:

Harnessing internal intelligence-driven insights, which enable organisations to pinpoint and address the specific needs and desires of their top talent, enhancing their attractiveness as an employer and employee satisfaction rates.

Utilising a single solution to aggregate all conversation data from across communications platforms in today’s mixed platform environment, accommodating on-premises, hybrid and cloud, and visualising the data clearly according to the business metrics that matter.

It is employee conversation data that is now emerging as a game-changer, helping business leaders better understand their organisation in many ways. “It is not only about recognising the importance of retaining key talent, but providing tools that proactively assist organisations in this aspect,” says Craig du Plessis, VP of Analytics at CallCabinet. This is why, no matter the size of your organisation, the business value of employee experience (EX) is something that cannot be overlooked and should be modernised to meet the needs of today’s workforce and corporate health. While many businesses use conversation data to focus on customer experience (CX), the importance and impact of EX are equally critical.

Intelligent conversations

“Every business conversation that gets recorded, internal or external, can be a goldmine for employee experience and job requirement insight,” says Du Plessis, who explains that CallCabinet’s AI-driven analytics utilise deep machine learning and natural language processing (NLP) to analyse sentiment, along with a range of keywords and phrases, at both ends of the conversation.

CallCabinet’s holistic approach to conversation analytics quickly pinpoints where employees struggle or perform best, allowing managers to provide tailored training and support. As a result, performance, productivity and job satisfaction improve across the board. With conversation analytics in place, it is easier to offer helpful feedback to employees and supervisors, enhancing their communication skills and ability to handle conversations effectively, boosting productivity and teamwork. “A positive employee experience, one where they feel they make a valuable contribution, inevitably leads to higher levels of job satisfaction, improved retention rates and, ultimately, greater organisational success,” says Du Plessis.

In the realm of CX, screen recording provides managers with insights into employees' screen activities during customer interactions, facilitating performance monitoring, procedure refinement, conflict resolution and identification of best practices. These tools empower organisations to comprehensively track workforce performance and address areas needing improvement.

Conversely, focusing on EX, leveraging AI-driven conversation analytics enables proactive management of talent retention challenges. By monitoring emotional cues alongside performance metrics, organisations can identify early signs of burnout or dissatisfaction. This insight allows for targeted interventions to enhance job satisfaction, engagement and overall well-being. In turn, this approach fosters improved communication skills, stronger team dynamics and ensures alignment of new hires with company culture and expectations.

By prioritising both CX and EX using conversation analytics, organisations can create an environment where employees feel valued and supported, leading to enhanced customer satisfaction and organisational success.

“Conversation data and analysis tools provide organisations with valuable insights that assist in filling the key talent acquisition and retention gap,” adds Du Plessis, who explains that this approach not only improves business outcomes but also supports a positive workplace culture that attracts and retains top talent in the competitive job market. “By empowering companies to understand and address employee needs, these tools play an increasingly crucial role in enhancing talent retention strategies and maintaining a skilled workforce.”